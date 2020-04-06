This Week in Live-Streams (06/04/20)

With the UK entering into its third official week of lockdown, there is no doubt some readers will feel lost on what to fill their time with. But, fear not – we have another list of live-streamed gigs happening this week that you definitely cannot miss.

Who? James Blake

Where? @jamesblake on Instagram

When? Monday 6th, 9pm (BST)

Why? His second livestream in this quarantine period will take place this Monday, and it’s not one to miss. Last time, James blessed listeners with covers of Frank Ocean, Radiohead and Billie Eillish, along with some of his own classics, like ‘Retrograde’ and ‘The Colour In Anything’. If this livestream is anything near as good as the last one, this is definitely one to put in your calendar. James’ humble nature in performance makes his playing seem effortless and it’s amazing to be able to witness such live talent for free.

Who? Ida Mae

Where? @idamaemusic on Instagram and Ida Mae on Facebook

When? Tuesday 7th, 8pm (BST)

Why? Promising both a live performance and a Q&A, Ida Mae will return to our screens this Tuesday. This alt-folk duo from Norfolk will provide listeners with their soothing sounds and gorgeous vocals. If you are not familiar with Ida Mae, it is worth taking a listen to singles like ‘Chasing Lights’ and ‘Boom Boom Boom’ which both epitomize their wonderfully addictive sound.

Who? Seán McGowan

Where? Seán McGowan on Facebook

When? Wednesday 8th, 8pm (BST)

Why? This Southampton local will perform his second livestream in this period, which promises to be a great night filled with good tunes and inevitable banter. McGowan’s singles never fail to lift spirits in their catchy nature, and his high energy whilst performing is contagious. If you’ve not heard of McGowan before, now is the perfect time to discover him. Don’t miss out.

Who? Daniel Lumley

Where? Daniel Lumley on Facebook

When? Thursday 9th, 7.45pm (BST)

Why? This is not Daniel’s first quarantine livestream, as the singer-songwriter from Hertfordshire is clearly occupying his time with delivering folk tunes to anyone who will listen. Inspired by artists such as Passenger, Lumley’s music singles ‘Colour Blind’ and ‘On the Run’ demonstrate strong and heartwarming vocals with a lovely guitar accompaniment. This livestream show is definitely for those fans of folk, or for anyone who is looking to fill their time with some incredible live music.

Who? 7 Layers Festival – Quarantine Edition

Where? @se7enlayers on Instagram

When? Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th

Why? Seven Layers are well known for their features of artists such as Fenne Lily and and Isaac Gracie performing live for them, and this weekend festival will include up-and-coming names such as Violet Skies, Declan J. Donovan and Matt Simons. The perfect way to discover new artists, this festival is not one to miss and will no doubt be the perfect way to spend your weekend in isolation.