This Week in Live-Streams (30/03/20)

It’s unfortunate that due to the current global crisis, live shows are being cancelled and postponed globally. Luckily, many artists have hopped onto a trend of live-streaming their shows so that fans don’t miss out on live music. Below is a small list of live-streams happening over the next week, so do be sure you tune in!

Who? Fader Fort

When? March 31st, 2pm-11pm (GMT)

Why? With SXSW cancelled this year, this event is being held online due to the coronavirus, and promises to be a very special day filled with live music and surprise acts. There will be performances as well as interviews, and to get involved you need to subscribe to The Fader’s official email subscriber list for a chance to be sent an RSVP.

Who? Lewis Watson

When? April 1st, 5pm-9pm

Why? In his second collaborative live-stream, Lewis Watson will host a variety of artists including Amber Run, Luz and Jordan Mackampa, alongside himself, to fill up 4 whole hours of music. In support of the British Red Cross, this evening promises to be filled with great live music in a festival-like manner, but over Instagram. Check out @levvis on Instagram at 5pm on Wednesday so you don’t miss out.

Who? Frank Turner

When? April 2nd, 8pm

Why? In support of independent venues, Frank Turner is putting on a series of benefit live-streams with each live-stream covering an entire album of his. This week, he’s playing Love Ire & Song in full, and in support of The Joiners, over on his Facebook page! This is definitely worth the watch, even if you’re not a fan of Frank’s, due to the local cause he is raising for. You can donate to The Joiners on the night, or here.

Who? Alec Benjamin

When? April 2nd, 5pm (GMT)

Why? Alec Benjamin will grace the internet live on Billboard’s Facebook page for their week of Billboard Live-At Home Sessions with his sweet, soft tones on Thursday evening, and it’s definitely not one to miss. His tunes are perfect to relax to, and it’s a guarantee that you’ll be able to escape the stress and chaos of everyday life through his soft tones and gorgeous piano accompaniment.

Who? Hozier

When? April 3rd, 2pm (GMT)

Why? Hozier will join Alec Benjamin in also performing on Billboard’s Live-At Home Sessions on Friday, and his performance is one that stands out particularly, due to his last personal live concert over on Instagram pulling in thousands of fans as he sung his hits stripped back, with only a piano accompaniment. Be sure to check out the Billboard Facebook page over this week to take a look at the other performers too.