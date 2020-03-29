Livestream in Focus: Mahogany’s Isolation Sessions

Mahogany are one of the greatest channels to find the best live music, with both up-and-coming artists and well-known artists. Since their conception in 2010, Mahogany Sessions have grown and grown in popularity, with their Instagram account holding just over 60 thousand followers.

Over the years, they have hosted the likes of Hozier, Keaton Henson, Tom Misch, Birdy and Frightened Rabbit, along with numerous other well-known names, but recently their line-up has been especially great. With many countries now in lockdown, and many individuals across the world stuck in isolation, Mahogany are hosting various ‘Isolation Sessions’ every day over on their Instagram (@mahogany) with each artist performing a 20-30 minute live set on Instagram Live. This past week has seen the likes of well-known names dodie and Rhys Lewis, meaning this is the perfect opportunity to catch a favourite artist live in these times of need. Also, because of the sheer amount of live shows they have hosted, these Isolation Sessions are a flawless way to discover up-and-coming artists, stripped back from their studio sound. In this past week, I have personally fallen in love with Stu Larsen, after catching a short portion of his live stream.

Alongside the discovery of new artists, these Isolation Sessions are incredible due to the diverse line-up. Unlike some festivals and shows (…Reading & Leeds…), Mahogany have an equal range of both male and female talent, with names like Luz, Carmody and Emily Burns in this past week appearing.

Mahogany’s Isolation Sessions are definitely one to keep an eye on over this period of lockdown and isolation. With the opportunities of discovering new artists, accompanied by extremely soothing music, these Instagram Live sessions are undoubtedly perfect coping mechanisms to get you through each and every day. Keep an eye out on @mahogany over on Instagram to catch any favourite artists performing live.