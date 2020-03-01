This Month In Live: March

March is typically filled with assignment deadlines, which (in my opinion) grants a perfect excuse to escape the revision scenes and visit our wonderful local venues this month!

Who? Archie Faulks

Where? The Joiners

When? March 4th

Why? London-based singer-songwriter Archie Faulks visits our city this month, previously releasing music as Tenterhook. In the past, he has toured with Luke Sital-Singh and isaac gracie, which gives you a bit of an idea what his music is like. His most recent EP Longing in London, released earlier this year, features four incredibly chill tunes. This is the perfect EP to wind down to, so if you’re into some relaxing and refreshing music, this gig is most definitely for you. Tickets are available here.

Who? Palace

Where? Engine Rooms

When? March 15th

Why? This 3-piece indie band will grace Southampton with their talent this month and it’s definitely not one to miss. Their most recent release Life After (2019) features some simply dreamy songs, where a combination of gorgeous guitar and vocals creates the loveliest sounds. Some of their musical sound is similar to that of the Maccabees, so this gig is perfect for any fans of anything indie. It’s no doubt that their laid-back style will perfectly complement the acoustics in Southampton’s Engine Rooms, and this could very easily become your next favourite band. Give them a listen, and buy your tickets here.

Who? David Keenan

Where? The Joiners

When? March 16th

Why? Following his supporting-slot at Hozier’s gig at Southampton’s O2 Guildhall last year, David Keenan returns to our city to perform a smaller and more intimate show, showcasing tunes that are definitely unmissable this month. Delivered with his unique Irish flair, Keenan’s poetic lyrics and gorgeous vocals and timbres really are something memorable. His debut album A Beginner’s Guide to Bravery was released earlier this year, featuring some incredibly catchy, uplifting tunes like ‘Unholy Ghosts’, and also some heavier sounds like ‘Altar Wine’. This tour is the perfect time to catch him before he inevitably blows up in fame. Don’t miss out this month… buy your tickets here.

Who? Talk Show

Where? The Loft

When? March 21st

Why? This London 4-piece only entered the music scene at the start of last year, with their debut single ‘Fast and Loud’ gaining deserved attention. Their heavy sound is similar to other alternative bands on the scene right now, like The Murder Capital, and is incredibly energetic. Their punk-inspired sound really marks them out as unique from the rest of the music scene right now, and after supporting bigger names like Fontaines D.C. and Fat White Family they are bound to gain more and more attention and fame this year. Catch them in one of our smaller venues this month – tickets available here.

Who? Elles Bailey

Where? The 1865

When? March 29th

Why? After releasing her second album Road I Call Home last year, Elles Bailey gained much attention in the Official UK Country Charts, alongside reaching No. 1 on the Amazon Blues Bestseller list. She stands out from the rest of this list in her unique bluesy, country sound, and also in her female-fronted nature. Her tunes are catchy, and her sound very different to the usual indie and alternative that Southampton often offers. ‘Hell or High Water’ perfectly portrays her bluesy sound, and this gig is definitely for anyone looking for something a little different, or a little country. Buy your tickets here.