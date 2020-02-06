The Edge’s Gigs to Look Forward to in 2020

Brockhampton at O2 Academy Brixton (19/05/20)

Brockhampton are an innovative hip-hop collective that consistently produce good music. Though the standards have slipped slightly since their Saturation trilogy, they still continue to put on a show. Having rarely performed in the UK aside from at festivals, Brockhampton’s UK tour is one not to be missed – stopping off at London twice, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester this May 2020. Whether you are a long term fan, or have never listened before, diving into songs such as ‘JOHNNY’, ‘STUPID’, ‘SISTER/NATION’, ‘GOLD’, ‘FACE’, ‘FAKE’, and ‘QUEER’ to name a few will show you the groovy and hard hitting nature of this collective, and why you should see them live. At their recent American shows, Brockhampton have also been seen appearing in matching orange jumpsuits ready to put on a show, proving they are both fashionable and entertaining! Brockhampton are a sick band with sick tunes, so don’t miss out on their UK tour.

Maddie Lock

Hella Mega Tour (June 2020)

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of thousands of emos losing their damn minds. That’s because the iconic trinity of alternative rock – Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer – have teamed up to go on a unparalleled world tour in 2020, hitting the UK this June to bring us an unforgettable gig. It’s not every day that three of the biggest name in noughties rock come together and take a megatour outside of the US, so the fact that they’re hitting the UK is a massive deal. Supported by Amyl and the Sniffers, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for which tickets will be hard to come by. If you do get the chance to get tickets to the shows in London, Glasgow or Huddersfield, don’t pass it up, because each of these bands are known for putting on a show. It’s no doubt one of the most ambitious gigs of 2020.

Vicky Greer

The Howlers at Acapulco, Portsmouth (25/04/20)

The Howlers are a band that should be on everyone’s radar since the release of their critically acclaimed debut single ‘La Dolce Vita’ which pushed them into the indie rock scene. They have become unstoppable since shown in their releases which have not only introduced us to them as a band but have shown what the indie scene has been missing all this time. The Howlers will be taking over the Acapulco in Portsmouth on 25 April, performing an intimate show which will put a further emphasis on their already emotive performances. This setting is completely different to their usual making for a completely different show to what they have done previously. BBC Radio 1 and Clash magazine have labelled them a band to look out for, and us at The Edge certainly agree. This is one not to miss.

Morgan McMillan

Turnover at The Loft, Southampton (06/03/20)

Virginia Beach’s Turnover finally return to Southampton this spring. After the release of the ridiculously good Altogether, the band went out on a short run of UK shows seeing them play the Haunt in Brighton as well as a day festival at London’s Roundhouse in November, but now the band are embarking on a lengthier tour of the UK and Europe. Their gig at The Loft will mark a significant return to the city for the band who have not played here for several years, yet music lovers of all genres have been crying out for their return. The dream-pop, shoegazey emo band have released a handful of outstanding albums including Good Nature, Peripheral vision and Magnolia. The latter is far different from the others in that this debut was harsher and typically more pop-punk in sound whilst the rest, including their recent release Altogether is much slower and more reminiscent of modern shoegaze and dream pop.

This intimate Turnover gig will be a highlight of 2020. They will groove the heck out of The Loft.

Some tickets are still available here.

Jed Wareham