This Month in Live: February

With exam season over for many of us, February brings the perfect opportunity to wind down and enjoy some live music.

Who? Beans on Toast

Where? The Loft

When? February 5th

Why? Jay McAllister, better known as Beans on Toast, will visit our city this month to grace The Loft with his often-political and rather matter-of-fact tunes. His debut album Standing on a Chair (2009) has names like Frank Turner featuring on it, and since then he has performed at numerous festivals over the years. His newest release, The Inevitable Train Wreck (2019), epitomises his sound completely, with songs like ‘World Gone Crazy’ acting as a social commentary on the surrounding world. In our current political climate, it’s easy to feel that one of our only solaces rests in music, and Beans on Toast is here to deliver with his depressingly real (but also quite humorous) tunes concerning our current existence. His songs also dabble in topics like love and drugs, such as ‘M. D. M. Amazing’, so this evening will no doubt be one filled with memorable tunes which talk openly and honestly about life. If this sounds like your thing, be sure to grab your tickets here.

Who? The Menzingers

Where? Engine Rooms

When? February 6th

Why? This Philadelphia-based punk band are due to perform at our Engine Rooms this month following the release of their newest album Hello Exile (2019). With songs like ‘America (You’re Freaking Me Out)’ providing some incredibly powerful vocals, and ‘Strain Your Memory’ possessing some head-bang-worthy guitar riffs, their performance at the Engine Rooms will be a memorable one. This show is definitely one for those fans of punk and pop-punk tunes, as their sound is similar to bands like The Gaslight Anthem. Don’t miss out – tickets are available here.

Who? Lauran Hibberd

Where? The Joiners

When? February 15th

Why? Being the only female solo artist on this list, Lauran Hibberd is not a singer you want to miss this February. After performing on the BBC Introducing stage of Glastonbury just last year, it’s no doubt Hibberd will experience a huge surge in fame soon, proven by the fact she is due to be playing Truck Festival this year, alongside the likes of Matt Maltese and Swim Deep. Hibberd delivers energetic, alternative tunes which will have you moving all evening, demonstrated in her newest single ‘Bang Bang Bang’ which combines heavy guitar with a catchy melody. I am sure that The Joiners’ intimacy will perfectly complement her alternative, unique sound, so be sure to be there… Tickets can be bought here.

Who? October Drift

Where? Heartbreakers

When? February 16th

Why? With the release of their debut album Forever Whatever at the end of last month, this 4-piece band will be showcasing their newest songs this month at one of Southampton’s best venues. ‘Losing Touch’ has a similar sound to The Murder Capital, and their alternative tunes will certainly prove incredible to witness in the intimacy of the Heartbreakers. Personal favourites on this album include ‘Oh the Silence’, which makes it absolutely impossible to stay still whilst listening due to its rowdy guitar. Get down to this show if you’re a fan of anything alternative. Tickets available here.

Who? New Years Day

Where? The 1865

When? February 19th

Why? This Californian rock band is not one to miss this month, especially with the release of their newest album Unbreakable (2019). Their sound is similar to Tonight Alive, both being female-fronted, and you may have heard of New Years Day through the Punk Goes Pop records. ‘Come for Me’, the first song on Unbreakable exemplifies their sound excellently, with some extremely heavy guitar, rowdy drums and powerful vocals. This show at The 1865 is definitely one for those who enjoy heavy rock, or just enjoy being able to mosh all evening. Buy your tickets here.