This Month in Live: January

Who? Accrington Stanley

Where? The Joiners

When? January 4th

Why? This local indie/rock band from Southampton are due to put a night to remember on at The Joiners at the start of this month. After forming in 1986, the band have released four full albums to date, and one EP in 2012. Some tracks to listen to include ‘The Thin Line’, with its catchy tune bound to have you moving along. The Joiners, arguably our best venue here in Southampton, will certainly complement the band’s alternative sound as its intimacy always makes for an amazing show. Don’t miss out this January – Accrington Stanley are a band to see if you’re into your alternative, upbeat sounds. Tickets can be bought here.

Who? Easy Life

Where? The Brook

When? January 13th

Why? An Edge-favourite, Easy Life return to Southampton this month for an album launch performance at The Brook. The five-piece band from Leicester are due to release their debut album Junk Food on January 10th. If the singles already released are anything to go off, we’re certainly in for a treat this month. ‘Nice Guys’ is extremely catchy, as is ‘Sangria’, and it’s not difficult to imagine the inevitable rise in fame they are bound to have after the release of this 7-track debut. Now is certainly the absolute perfect opportunity to witness the band’s talent before they start playing bigger venues, so be sure not to miss out. Tickets are available here.

Who? Wage War

Where? The Loft

When? January 18th

Why? The Floridian metal band, formed in 2013, are on the rise and have rightly received some incredible recognition over the years. Linking up with A Day To Remember’s vocalist Jeremy McKinnon who produced Wage War’s debut album Blueprintstogether, it’s clear they are worth the watch as some of the legends of current metal appreciate their work. Their most recent album Pressure, released last year, features some intense tunes like ‘Who I Am’ and ‘Low’, both of which are reminiscent of some early Of Mice and Men songs. Wage War are a must-see, especially if you’re a fan of heavier stuff, as I have no doubt they will blow away the small venue. Tickets can be bought here.

Who? Mura Masa

Where? The 1865

When? January 20th

Why? British music producer and song-writer Mura Masa hits Southampton this month and now is the perfect time to check him out before he’s playing much, much larger venues. Upon releasing ‘Love$ick (feat. A$AP Rocky)’ he has risen in fame, and has received nominations for Grammys, as well as receiving a Grammy Award for his remix of Haim’s ‘Walking Away’. His latest album release Mura Masa encapsulates his unique, electronic sound which is so addictive it’s hard to turn off. With an upcoming album on the way named R.Y.C, this album launch at The 1865 is unmissable. If you’re into unique sounds and electronic beats, Mura Masa will certainly satisfy your tastes, with songs like ‘No Hope Generation’ possessing an addictive quality. Buy your tickets here.

Who? The Smyths

Where? Engine Rooms

When? January 25th

Why? Defining themselves as “more than a tribute”, The Smyths formed back in 2003 and have since been touring showcasing their performances of The Smiths’ greatest hits. They have performed overseas and even at some of the biggest festivals like Glastonbury, alongside some TV and radio shows. If you’re a fan of The Smiths then this is a gig you must get along to this month, as despite being a tribute band they manage to maintain a unique flare to their shows. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets here.