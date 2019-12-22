Most Overrated Performance of this Decade: The 1975

The 1975 are one the most overrated bands of the decade in general and their lacklustre performances across this decade have proven just that. Before I saw them live, I thought they were an amazing band with Matty Healy’s vocals transporting me to heaven. However, after seeing them live, this all changed. Their performance at Alexandra Palace in 2014 was a shockingly bad show with absolutely no crowd interaction with the crowd seeming to get less and less interested. There is almost this ‘we are too cool for this’ attitude that exudes off them while performing which can ruin any band who haven’t made it to the top yet.

Their performance at O2 Academy Brixton 2016 was one of the worst performances I have ever seen in my life. It was the tour promoting their album I Like it When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, and featured a set consisting of Matty Healy knocking back a bottle of champagne while continuously getting drunker and not putting on a show. All band members seemed bored and ready to leave which never makes for a good show and this half-assed performance is expected for The 1975. Though, maybe I was just jealous I couldn’t knock back a bottle myself.

The same could be said at Coachella 2017 where all band members seemed to have somewhere else to be. They put no energy in their shows and tend to rely on fans on providing a good atmosphere. They have some groovy songs so just standing in one position for the whole set seems a bit of a waste. The energy of the saxophonist (who isn’t even part of the band) was more impressive than anything The 1975 have ever done on stage. At their recent shows the visuals have been quite impressive making their show seem more like an art expedition than a concert. Which they certainly have achieved. Sadly, pretty visuals cannot save the turmoil of a The 1975 gig.