This Month in Live: December

Although December is considerably quieter for live music than most other months, you will not be left disappointed with the number of true talents we still have visiting our city.

Who? Vinnie Caruana

Where? Heartbreakers

When? December 3rd

Why? The American singer, who also acts as the vocalist for band The Movielife and the band I Am the Avalanche, will appear solo at Southampton’s Heartbreakers this month. His most recent solo EP Aging Frontman, released in October this year, features some absolute tunes like ‘Better’, which will no doubt exist as an incredible song to scream to live. His emo sound is somewhat reminiscent of pop-punk artists early in this decade, however his voice has a unique tone which makes him truly stand out from the crowd. Definitely not a show to miss if you’re into some shouty songs – buy your tickets here.

Who? Johnny Lloyd

Where? The Joiners

When? December 5th

Why? Former member of indie band Tribes, Johnny Lloyd embarks on a solo tour this December where we are lucky enough to host his talents at one of Southampton’s finest venues. His debut album Next Episode Starts in 15 Seconds, released earlier this year, summarises all the reasons why Johnny Lloyd is worth seeing this month. The album discusses pertinent issues with songs like ‘Mass Shooting’, however is nonetheless beautiful with its incredibly calm title track’s gorgeous vocals and simplistic, quiet acoustic guitar permeating beneath. His indie, singer-songwriter style is definitely for people who are fans of chill tunes to sing and sway to, and his mix of more upbeat songs like ‘Running Wild’ combined with the slower stuff from his newest album proves how there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy at this show. Tickets are available here.

Who? Ride

Where? Engine Rooms

When? December 8th

Why? This English rock band will return to Southampton this December with the release of their most recent album This Is Not A Safe Place. Building up a wide discography over the years since they formed in 1988, Ride have a collection of amazing tunes to light up and energise a room, particularly ‘Repetition’ from their most recent album, plus some older ones like ‘Black Nite Crash’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ (don’t worry, nothing like Sheeran’s song…). This plethora of songs they have released over the years means that this December, we really are in for a treat as I’m sure there will be something to satisfy everyone. Their somewhat heavy sound will almost certainly go down amazingly in Engine Rooms, a venue which somehow provides spacious intimacy with the artists. Buy your tickets here.

Who? Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers

Where? O2 Guildhall

When? December 11th

Why? Hobo Johnson is an American vocalist and the frontman to Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers, who will be stopping at Southampton’s Guildhall this December. Hobo Johnson has experienced a mass increase in fame over the past year, meaning we are incredibly lucky to host his indie, slam-poetry sound at our largest venue. Johnson’s most recent release The Fall of Hobo Johnson delivered some incredibly unique songs like ‘Typical Story’ (its loud, shouty chorus will undoubtly prove extremely energising at The Guildhall) and the humourously named ‘Ode to Justin Bieber’. Some of his older tracks like ‘Sex in the City’ is another one to listen out for at this show, as the differing volume levels which feature some funky build-ups will be something impressive to witness. This show is one for those who appreciate distinctive sounds and lyrical talent, so do not miss out – buy your tickets here.

Who? Sean McGowan

Where? The Joiners

When? December 21st

Why? After selling out his first night at The Joiners the night before, Sean McGowan returns on December 21st to showcase his newest EP Curate Calm, Create Chaos released last month. His distinctive accent is most obvious in his music, and on this new EP there are some perfect tunes to move to, particularly ‘Queen of the West’. His most recent album release Son of the Smith (2018) also has some upbeat songs which will prove perfect live, like ‘Cuppa Tea’ and ‘Porky Pies’ which both combine elements of traditional singer-songwriter style with punk. All songs are incredibly catchy and with this combination of styles, McGowan is a unique singer who is definitely not one to miss this month. Be sure to buy your tickets here.