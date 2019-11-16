“It’s a record of our coming of age, things of important note that have shaped us as people” – An Interview with King Nun

King Nun are an up-and-coming band in the alternative/indie scene. Their debut album, Mass, was released early October 2019, which featured a personal favourite and one of their best known songs ‘Chinese Medicine’. Having recently performed at the Bournemouth O2 Academy at the end of October, and performing at the growing Truck Festival this summer, lead singer Theo was kind enough to answer some of our questions.

What was it that first inspired you to form as a band?

I could never put my finger on anything exact. In some way or another we all need the general public to feel what we have felt, and we use music to do that the same way. I believe every artist does.

Who do you consider your musical style most similar to?

That’s a really hard question for me. I don’t know. I’d like to think we’ve stayed close to Richard Hell & The Voidoids’ sound which inspired us so much at the beginning.

What would your dream collaboration be?

Michael Stipe and R.E.M as a whole are great inspirations to me. I’m so interested in their artistic process, I would love to see how they achieve what they do.

What’s your favourite song from the debut album Mass?

‘I Saw Blue’. To me, the song has a balance of satire and authenticity that I enjoy very much. Plus, I like the pretty melodies. That kind of thing is my kind of thing.

Is there a meaning behind the album?

I think it’s a record of our coming of age, things of important note that have shaped us as people. That’s my personal interpretation anyway.

Do you have a favourite memory from performing and/or a favourite venue?

Recently we performed in La Trianon, a beautiful, lavish old theatre in Paris. I believe it was our best show so far. It was so humbling to be in that place and it felt so right to lose ourselves on stage. Fuckin’ great.

Where do you see yourselves in one year’s time?

FaceApp.

Catch King Nun on their 2020 tour, where they’ll be returning to Bournemouth on 11 February to perform at The Anvil. Buy your tickets here.