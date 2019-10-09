Act Not to Miss: Lucy Spraggan

Now that freshers events have died down, you’ve had more than enough nights out to be nearing liver failure and uni work is beginning to pile up, what better than a concert to keep you entertained?

Having performed in Southampton a handful of times at venues as big as O2 Guidhall and returning now to Engine Rooms, Lucy Spraggan is an act not to miss this October 24th. Despite being an acoustic-based set, with an amazing pianist and backing band, alongside the heavily encouraged audience participation, Spraggan never fails to deliver an experience. And with her fifth album currently in the works, you’ll most likely be lucky enough to even catch some previews of these new songs. So be sure to grab your tickets soon before Spraggan has yet another sold-out tour!

Spraggan’s most recent album release Today Was a Good Day came out in time for her Spring tour earlier this year, her closest performance being at Wedgewood Rooms in Portsmouth and exceeding expectations of a good time. An artist who isn’t shy of making an experience, Spraggan almost always incorporates an encore into her set list and has been known to close with a bang through the use of confetti canons. There has not been a time in which she didn’t bring an unbeatable energy and genuine love of what she’s doing to her performances.

Whether you’re a long-term fan, seeking new music to expand your library, or simply want to attend an experience with old mates and new freshers friends, Spraggan will not let you down. Prepare for laughs and relatable drunken stupidity as she belts out the classic ‘Last Night’, thoughts of loved ones when she gently plucks ‘Today Was a Good Day’, tears as ‘Dinner’s Ready’ reminds you of taking living at home for granted, and excitement as her new music is inevitably tested out on the Southampton crowd. If an emotional roller-coaster ride of a concert sounds appealing to you, then you can trust Lucy Spraggan will deliver.

Buy your tickets to see Lucy Spraggan on tour here.