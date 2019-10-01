This Month in Live: October

With the start of the academic term, October can be a stressful month for us students. This, I believe, is the perfect excuse to go to as many gigs as you can, to reward yourself for all the hard work you have done (or you wish you had done…).

Who? Kovic

Where? The Joiners

When? October 8th

Why? British singer-songwriter Mark Kovic (Kovic) is certainly an artist on the rise, and you may already know him for his extremely catchy single ‘Drown’ which made it to the FIFA 18 soundtrack. Previously supporting The Hunna in 2017, Kovic has continued to create catchy, pop tunes (which feature his rather impressive vocal range), perfect for your post-freshers playlist. I am sure this gig is one you don’t want to miss, especially if you’re into dance-worthy music and lyrics perfect to sing along to. Buy your tickets here.

Who? Flamingods

Where? Heartbreakers

When? October 16th

Why? This 4-piece band have had extreme success in their music over the years since they formed in 2010, which is certainly not surprising considering their 4 studio albums (alongside their 3 remixed albums). Flamingods are extremely difficult to categorise, however through their unique blend of African and Middle Eastern music, with some indie/rock and western psychedelia, it’s clear that this band is definitely not one to miss out on this month. Tunes from Levitation (their newest release) like ‘Marigold’ and ‘Paradise Drive’ are perfect to groove to, and I am sure this gig will be thoroughly enjoyable due to their extremely unique sound. Get your tickets here.

Who? Easy Life

Where? The 1865

When? October 23rd

Why? Considering their rather new formation, as they only formed in 2017, Easy Life have experienced an immense amount of success in this short time. This 5-piece band performed at Glastonbury, Reading and Y Not Festival (to name just a few) this year, clearly garnering more and more fans. Their newest single ‘Earth’ is extremely smooth, funky and minimalist, and showcases their talent immensely. I guarantee you’ll find it hard to stand still listening to any of their tunes, and they are definitely worth checking out due to their unique image and incredibly memorable tunes. Tickets can be bought here.

Who? FEET

Where? Heartbreakers

When? October 27th

Why? Another 5-piece band, FEET’s music is as memorable as their band name; creating funky tunes with a mixture of pop and indie vibes, they are impossible to remain still for. This gig will have you dancing and moving, along to the rather mundane themes of ‘English Weather’ (which has definitely been the soundtrack to my Freshers’ week) and the repetitive lines of ‘Ad Blue’. Their upcoming album What’s Inside is More Than Just Ham (due to be released October 4th) is definitely something to be excited for as I expect we will hear many new tunes at their Heartbreakers gig this month. Buy your tickets here.

Who? The Sherlocks

Where? Engine Rooms

When? October 28th

Why? This 4-piece band have gathered a decent history of festivals and gigs over the years, having supported big names like Kaiser Chiefs and The Kooks previously. With their upcoming album Under The Sky due out October 4th, this gig is the perfect time to catch them at a local, intimate venue before they are bound to grow even bigger. If the singles already released from their new album are anything to go off, we are in for a treat – ‘Waiting’ is very catchy, and the instrumental build-ups between vocals are extremely impressive. They are definitely for those who are fans of indie music, with a similar sound to that of Circa Waves and The Vaccines. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets here.