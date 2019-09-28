Must-see Artists Playing in Southampton this Term

With the stresses of beginning or returning to university, first term can be a tough one to get through. With this in mind, we have found some must-see artists performing in our city this term, which will hopefully make the start of the new academic year slightly more bearable.

Easy Life @ The 1865 – 23rd October

One of the fastest growing bands in the UK, releasing new music on a consistent basis, and a busy touring schedule in 2019, Easy Life are on the fast track for greater things in the coming years. Like many of the great upcoming bands, the young quintet from Leicester have a distinctive style fusing elements of RnB, Jazz and Rap with the Brit indie that has become accustomed in this past decade (Wolf Alice, Blossoms etc). You might have even heard some of their tracks without even realising; the chill vibe ‘Pockets’ on the Fifa 19 soundtrack is a prime example while ‘Nightmares’ was played on Later….with Jools Holland and is now their most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music to date.

Having already played at Southampton in March of this year, if you missed out that time then this is your second chance to seek them out again. Trust me, this band are going places! Be sure to grab your tickets here.

– Theo Smith

The Regrettes @ The Loft – 4th November

With a lead singer who is just 18 years old, LA’s The Regrettes have been making their name in the California punk scene since 2016. Now with 2 albums under their belt, they’re bringing their fresh alternative sound to the UK this Autumn.

Their latest release, How Do You Love? combines poetic lyrics with their trademark rougher sound and their live performances are highly anticipated. Join them at The Loft in Southampton this November for an unmissable show in an intimate venue. This is the show I’m most excited for in Southampton this semester, and I highly recommend that everyone gets their hands on tickets. So if you want to see one of the most exciting bands in alternative music, they’ll be right on your doorstep! Get your tickets here.

– Vicky Greer

Jaws @ Engine Rooms – 16th November

Jaws are known for their daydream worthy sound making for a trippy show full of beautiful sounds and thousands of moments to cry, especially during their song ‘Fear’ from their newly released album, The Ceiling. Although many of their songs can be described as slow and chill, there are many head-banging tracks to get down to, like ‘Do You Remember?’, making them a band definitely worthy of seeing. I have never seen them live myself, but after watching many concerts videos and hearing about how ‘sick’ they are from my mates, I can guarantee you will have a great time. Their fans seem to mosh to anything and everything, as the band always rock out and put on a show. With tickets only costing £12, it is definitely worthwhile going to see this Brummie trio. Tickets available here.

– Morgan McMillan