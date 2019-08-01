This Month in Live: August

This month is certainly a month for bands, travelling from near and far, to Southampton.

Who? Myriad

Where? Heartbreakers

When? August 7th

Why? If you love to sing along to every word at a gig, Myriad are a band you have to see. This Southampton based 4-piece merge the genres of pop, rock, and indie to create some of the catchiest tunes, which are so feel-good they will have you dancing before you know it. Having formed as a cover band a few years back, Myriad have grown and developed, and since their first gig in 2016, the band have risen in success, and have had multiple plays on BBC Introducing Solent. Buy your tickets here.

Who? Royal Blood

Where? O2 Guildhall

When? August 9th

Why? I’m sure many of our readers would have heard about this gig, however I thought it was important to still include it within this month’s roundup as it highlights how lucky we are to have big names like Royal Blood touring in our city. The rock duo were formed in 2011, and have since taken over the music scene, appearing in many major music festivals across the globe, including Coachella in 2015, and have been presented with many, many awards. Tickets for the show have sold-out, however some resale tickets are available on multiple websites.

Who? Skegss

Where? The Loft

When? August 10th

Why? All the way from Australia, this 3-piece band formed in 2013 and have since been creating uplifting tunes, perfect for your summer playlist. Their debut single from 2014, ‘L.S.D’, showcases their ability to combine aspects of rock, pop and indie music to create a song ideal to dance to. Since then, their music has progressed to become even more catchy, with their debut album My Own Mess reaching number 2 in the ARIA (Australian) charts. ‘Paradise’ will certainly make you want to dance, and their other feel-good tunes like ‘Up in the Clouds’ will act as the perfect summer singalong. Tickets available here.

Who? Pottery

Where? Heartbreakers

When? August 20th

Why? After releasing their debut single ‘Hank Williams’ at the end of 2018, this Canadian 5-piece band have truly showcased their talent in their incredible merge of pop and post-punk, reminiscent of older bands like Roxy Music. Their debut album No. 1 was recorded in just 2 nights, with some tracks requiring one take only – if that doesn’t demonstrate their talent, I don’t know what will… They are due to support Fontaines D.C on their tour next month, so this show at Southampton is definitely worth catching before they are bound to blow up in fame. Buy your tickets here.

Who? Costellos

Where? The Joiners

When? August 31st

Why? This 4-piece Southampton-based Indie band are on the rise, and with the release of their debut self-titled EP this year, this is the perfect opportunity to catch them play a show. The title track to their EP ‘Out of the Blue’ will have you dancing in the crowd, whilst the rest of their hits will leave you singing along to their catchy tunes and energetic guitar riffs. They have supported big names like The Sherlocks and Blossoms, and are gaining more and more attention in the media. With a similar sound to Oasis and Arctic Monkeys, Costellos are definitely not one to miss, especially since they are giving Southampton such a good name in the land of indie music! Grab your tickets here.