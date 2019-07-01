This Month in Live: July

This month we are incredibly lucky to have such a diverse range of artists performing in Southampton, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Who? Daniel Kemish

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? July 3rd

Why? Originally from Southampton, this folk singer has shown true dedication to his work. His most recent album Under the Same Sky (2018) was composed in complete solitude in a mountain hut in Austria. This authenticity and extreme personal connection to the music is certainly demonstrated on this album, where Kemish combines emotive subjects with lively guitar. Definitely one to look out for if you enjoy moving along to some lively, funky guitar tunes. Tickets are available here.

Who? Beach Baby

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? July 5th

Why? After meeting at Goldsmith’s College, this four-piece band was formed, and has roots across Dorset, Sheffield and Athens. They have recently attracted the likes of BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing, which is definitely not surprising considering their indie, dreamlike sound. Their new single ‘Lovin’ Feeling’ encapsulates feelings of jazz, guaranteed to make you sway. Their other new single ‘Big School’ gives me Matt Maltese vibes, particularly in the deep vocals and gorgeous harmonic progressions. Tickets can be found here.

Who? Arielle

Where? The Brook, Southampton

When? July 6th

Why? Having previously supported Guns N’ Roses and recorded alongside Brian May, Arielle has experienced a considerable growth in fame over the years. In her words, her music falls under ‘classic folk rock’, and all songs stem from personal experiences surrounding heartbreak, love, loss and hope. Her music proves rather diverse, with songs like ‘A Love That Never Dies’ showcasing her gorgeous vocal talent bound to make you emotional, whereas ‘Breaking Down’ gives off a more lively, funky vibe, guaranteed to make you dance along. Buy your tickets here.

Who? The Murder Capital

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? July 13th

Why? This 5-piece Dublin based band are definitely on the rise, attracting more attention every day. Having only released two singles, they have done amazingly well to harness the fame that they have, with their punk tunes being well-received by BBC 6 music. The rather monotonous, raspy vocals are addictive in their unique nature, which couples perfectly with the catchy choruses in ‘Green & Blue’. Their album When I Have Fears is due to be released on August 16th, and if the two new singles are anything to go off, we are most certainly in for a treat! Tickets here.

Who? Jaya The Cat

Where? The 1865, Southampton

When? July 16th

Why? Originating from Boston, Massachusetts, and formed in 1998, this band have consistently proved to operate against the norm. Across their 4 full-length albums, Jaya The Cat combine punk, reggae and ska (alongside glimpses of various other genres) to create deeply unique sounds. Their most recent album A Good Day for the Damned (2017) contains such a wide range of tunes that you are guaranteed to enjoy at least one of their songs. This show will hopefully leave you dancing and head-banging. Tickets are available here.