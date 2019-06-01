This Month In Live: June

Although it appears to be a quieter month, there is still plenty going on to fulfil your live music needs. Make sure to check out the full listings for both The Joiners and Heartbreakers, which are, as always, brimming with musical goodness. In other news, bring on festival season.

Who? Danielle Nicole + Sugarman Sam

Where? The 1865, Southampton

When? June 5th

Why? Founding member, lead singer, and bass player of Kansas City blues-rock band Trampled Under Foot, Danielle Nicole knows her blues. She hadn’t played bass before Trampled Under Foot, formed in 2000 with her two siblings, but in 2014 she won the Blues Foundation’s 2014 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist for her innovative bass work. The bassist and vocalist went solo in 2015 but returns this year with a new record that sees her branch out from her blues roots. Supported by a band boasting a collective resume that includes playing for BB King, this is blues at its best: authentic and innovative. Tickets are available here.

Who? BARBUDO

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? June 12th

Why? This band are bringing an irresistible mix of psychedelia, funk and soul to the table. You won’t know whether to dance or daydream during their funky laid-back set. Last year saw them headline their own tour with their EP Pleasures to sold-out crowds in London and throughout the south coast, but they’ve also supported the likes of The Big Moon and Superfood. Two brothers, Ben and Harry Stanworth, write and produce the genre-bending BARBUDO sound. Get your groove on by grabbing tickets here.

Who? Nervus

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? June 18th

Why? After the release of their second album in 2018, Everything Dies, this indie-punk band have gone from strength to strength. They toured Europe, featured at Hamburg’s Booze Cruise Festival and 2000Trees Festival and played alongside the likes of Creeper, Worriers, Ducking Punches and Milk Teeth. They want to break free from the 21st century’s obsession with gender, which is shown through lead singer Em Foster’s vulnerable yet confrontational edge. They also stay true to their DIY ethic and recorded everything for the album, bar drums, in Em’s bedroom. Tickets can be found here.

Who? Ogikubo Station

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? June 19th

Why? Ogikubo Station is the collaboration of Mike Park and Maura Weaver and between them they’ve got years of experience in the music bizz. While Weaver was the vocalist and singer of the Cincinnati band Mixtapes, Park was the man behind the highly influential ska band The Chinkees (among others), as well as the creator of the label Asian Man Records, which has been responsible for releasing over 300 ska and punk records. After featuring on one of Park’s songs a few years back, they uncovered the exciting possibility of a partnership. With Ogikubo Station, the duo go for an indie-punk sound and share the singing duties, as well as some beautifully tender duets. The North-Californian pair are touring the UK throughout June. Get your ticket for their gig in Southampton here!

Who? Birthday Card

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? June 22nd

Why? 5-piece Birthday Card are a Brighton-based melancholy pop band that might just be the perfect antidote to all the hot weather we’ve been having, providing a chilled-out evening sesh. In 2018, the band released two singles and supported Sleeper on their sold-out tour, while 2019 sees them embark on a new tour and release another single, ‘Shy Away’, which sees them lean evermore into their synth-y and dreamy roots. Hailing from the small town of Aylesbury, while the band only formed back in 2017, these guys all go way back which is sure to show on stage. They even recorded, mixed and mastered their first song ‘Heartstops’ in the drummer Leslie’s shed, or The Kissing Booth to those in the inner circle. Tickets here.