This Month in Live: May

We’ve got a lot of up-and-coming musicians hitting the city this month, but if you’re a teenage dirtbag who just wants someone to listen to Iron Maiden with, you’re in luck, because Wheatus are also playing at Engine Rooms on May 20th.

Who? APRE

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? May 10th

Why? Charlie Brown – no, not that one – and Jules Konieczny make up this alternative pop duo. Their debut single, released just over a year ago, reached number one on Hit Machine, which was closely followed by the release of their first EP, followed by two more. They met at chess club and with permission of the enigmatic Sue, recorded all their songs in the back room. With lots of delicious isolated guitar and tasty rhythms, this young band are causing quite the stir with their cool, calm and collected ascent in the industry. Tickets can be found here.

Who? Mini Mansions

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? May 12th

Why? LA band Mini Mansions are a tight-knit trio made up of Michael Shuman, Zach Dawes and Tyler Parkford. With album number three on the way and a set at Brighton’s The Great Escape Festival on May 11th, it’s the perfect time to get acquainted. They’re seeking, with the new album entitled Guy Walks Into A Bar…, to find the kind of genuine human connection you get from random actions such as the one they describe in their album title. Their indie rock/pop, verging on psychedelia and glam, has vocals somewhere between the soft and haunting à la Elliot Smith and Alex Turner’s poetic and swaggy twang, whom they even collaborated with on the single ‘Vertigo’. Tickets here.

Who? Blaenavon

Where? The 1865, Southampton

When? May 15th

Why? We last saw Blaenavon supporting The Wombats at O2 Academy Bournemouth, but this indie pop/rock band are back for more – don’t mind if we do. These guys formed way back in secondary school and juggled playing music with passing their GCSEs and A Levels, Panic! at the Disco style. It was back in 2013 when they knew they had something after winning a talent contest with a cover of Muse’s ‘Knights of Cydonia’. Their first album, That’s Your Lot (2017), was made up of songs spanning a six-year time frame and was the culmination of the growth and development of a trio who have been making music since childhood. An exciting prospect for any audience member interested in watching them perform live. Tickets are available here.

Who? Body Type

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? May 18th

Why? Body Type call themselves a “trash can girl band” and they’re coming to Heartbreakers as part of their first UK tour. The Sydney-based quartet are also releasing their EP 2 this Friday. There’s a delicious mix of rock, garage and jangly dream pop present in their music, which features two lead vocalists and all the guitars (two to be exact). Sophie (who happens to like cryptic crosswords, according to their bio) started the band as vocalist and guitar when she relocated to New York from Sydney and hooked up with drummer Cecil (who likes hummus and socks). Then the two of them reached out to bassist and vocalist Georgia (likes: TV) and Annabel, also on vocals and guitar (likes: fun!). Tickets are available here.

Who? Lauran Hibberd

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? May 21st

Why? Lauran’s gig at The Joiners is part of her first headline tour, and the singer-songwriter is scared. She shouldn’t be though, gaining the support of Annie Mac, Huw Stephens and Jack Saunders and a spot at Glastonbury this year via BBC Introducing with her fuzzy indie rock. The rising talent is an Isle of Wight native and has captured audiences with her charisma and humour. You’ve got the anthemic and cute ‘Call Shotgun’ with lyrics like “but I’m only calling shotgun to sit next to you”, and then Hibberd’s more quirky side in a song like ‘Sugardaddy’ when she asks listeners “would you like to be my sugardaddy?/ I’m tired of working seven days a week”. Tickets here!