Live Act in Focus: Nina Nesbitt

Nina Nesbitt is much more than just a pretty-faced Scott, she also has a voice completely unparalleled to any.

Although she currently only has one album (at the time of writing), Peroxide which was released back in 2014 when Nesbitt was just 19, she has enjoyed good commercial success with later singles such as ‘The Best You Had’ and ‘Loyal to Me’, as well as recent EP Colder.

Despite the mainstream success and having over 5 Million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the West-Lothian singer likes keeping her live performances intimate. Centre of the stage with little to no backdrop is exactly where Nina is in her prime. Even when she has a band playing on stage with her, she still entices the attention of all eyes and ears in the venue to her. Her voice is one that is instantly recognisable; something that is very impressive given her somewhat lack of musical releases, but this is why Nina Nesbitt is so talented. Her charming vocals sound so elegant when performing slow tracks such as ‘Somebody Special’, but her voice also excels with more up-tempo tracks like ‘Loyal to Me’. Nesbitt is somewhat a Jack of all trades when it comes to musical performances. She is more than capable of exploiting emotions with her slower and more delicate songs but she will have the audience wiping the tears away and bouncing along to the next upbeat and empowering anthem that she plays. Unlike some pop artists, Nesbitt is a true singer-songwriter and often encompasses her guitar abilities by bringing her guitar on stage for particular songs of hers.

Even with only the one album in her arsenal, she has a remarkably devoted and loving fan base who like to follow her on every show she plays. Her own singing is often overpowered by the sheer volume of her fans singing lyrics with her, which only helps to provide evidence for the aforementioned fact. Fellow Scot legend Lewis Capaldi recently took Nina on tour with him for his 2018 tour around the UK and Europe, but it’s not the first time a big name has shared a stage with her. She has also recently toured the US with Jake Bugg as well as playing shows with artists like Jesse McCartney and James Arthur.

Nesbitt’s voice and songwriting talent sets her apart from the rest in the scene. She is no stranger to performing live and is arguably a singer best enjoyed live too. Seeing her perform live feels different; it triggers a set of emotions and happiness that you don’t often find from many performances. With the release of an upcoming album on February 1st, I am sure Nina Nesbitt will continue to enjoy mainstream success and I truly hope her album gets the high chart position she deserves upon its release. If you find yourself with an opportunity to see this amazing woman live, do not pass up on it – you will most definitely regret it.

Check out Nina Nesbitt’s hit song ‘The Best You Had’ performed live below. Nina Nesbitt returns to the UK on tour in April.