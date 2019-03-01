This Month in Live: March

There’s a lot going on this month, depending on your taste, so get stuck in to the Southampton live music scene! Honourable mentions: James (O2 Guildhall, March 14th), Plastic Mermaids (The Joiners, March 16th) and Neon Waltz (Heartbreakers, March 21st).

Who? Skinny Lister

Where? The 1865, Southampton

When? March 2nd

Why? Berlin, Tokyo, Hamburg, New York, Southampton. This tireless folk punk band are prolific on tour and know just how to put on a show. They’ve pulled off the prestigious folk circuit, they’ve done the British rock festival (Download) and they’ve entertained the crowds at both. Their latest string of gigs is set to accompany the release of their fourth album, The Story Is…, on this very day. The Story Is…, so called because it delves deeper into the everyday lives of the band and is full of personal stories that listeners can relate to and connect with. Think classic British punk rock of the 70s and 80s on acoustic instruments. Tickets here!

Who? Saltwater Sun

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? March 9th

Why? Quintet Saltwater Sun’s blistering indie pop is lorded over by the alluring vocals of Jennifer Stearne. With a bit of rock and grunge thrown in, this West London based outfit have been causing a stir in the capital since the release of their debut single, ‘Habit on My Mind’, followed up by their debut EP, Wild. Latest singles ‘Hot Mess’ and ‘The Wire’ have garnered the attention of the likes of Huw Stevens and John Kennedy – slow burners that build to a soaring chorus. Get your ticket here!

Who? Easy Life

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? March 23rd

Why? Here, my three-day gig bender begins. Easy Life have already sold out their gig at The Joiners, but I feel inclined to include them here, ahead of the festival season and for next time they might swing by. In just over a year, this five-piece from Leicester and their effortlessly cool genre-bending pop have sold out venues up and down the country, appeared on Later… With Jools Holland and opened for Liam Gallagher in London’s Finsbury Park. With all these accolades and more, Easy Life are ones to watch.

Who? Sports Team

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? March 24th

Why? The Edge have been getting well acquainted with six-piece Sports Team. With a big thumbs up from our writers for their support slots, playing alongside Hinds and The Magic Gang respectively, back in October and November, Flora Level described them as “energetic performers, with a dynamic singer”. Now they’re back for their own tour ahead of the release of their new EP, Keep Walking!. This is guaranteed to be a weirdly and wonderfully entertaining night. Tickets can be found here.

Who? Busted

Where? O2 Guildhall, Southampton

When? March 25th

Why? Oh, the nostalgia. Busted, yes, Busted, are coming to our very own O2 Guildhall. That won’t mean a lot to 50% of the people reading this (you know who you are, McFly lovers) but for any cool kid born in the 90s, this band was everything. I once played a recorder cover of ‘Crashed The Wedding’ with a friend in primary school and yes, it was as cool as it sounded. They’ve done a lot since their wedding crashing days, however, and after a brief sojourn into synth-pop on their third album Night Driver, they’re back to their pop punk roots with introspective new album Half Way There (read The Edge’s review here) and a new tour. Tickets are available here!