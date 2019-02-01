This Month in Live: February

This month Southampton plays host to the likes of The Vaccines, Kaiser Chiefs and Peter Andre, but there are plenty of young up-and-coming artists from the UK and the US to tickle your eardrums too.

Who? Ferris & Sylvester

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? February 13th

Why? These two London-based musicians have been making waves in the capital with their live performances and songwriting skills. Their blend of blues, folk and rock ‘n’ roll, as well as the blend of their voices, makes for a distinct and delicious combination. They met three years ago, and actually released their EP Made in Streatham after self-producing it in their South London flat. It’s the kind of rich well-made music that’ll feature on many a café and restaurant soundtrack, snuggled between a classic Jack Johnson, Newton Faulkner or Norah Jones. Their latest single ‘Sickness’, however, embraces a darker blusier side of their sound. They toured throughout 2018 and appeared at BST with Eric Clapton, Bath Fest and on the main stage at Wilderness with BBC Introducing. Tickets here!

Who? Willie J Healey

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? February 16th

Why? Oxfordshire singer Willie J Healey has been here before. Playing in Southampton a couple of years ago at The Joiners, he’s back after the release of his latest EP 666 Kill. His lo-fi rock ranges from the whispering vocal closeness and duality of Elliot Smith and the slow chills it can produce to something punchier, with full on rocking guitar and deep and bassy vocals. Sometimes this transition can take place over the course of a song. But regardless of the song’s mood, every one of them packs an emotional punch, with lyrics that hit home like “the people that you like the least are probably the ones who love you most”, from a song on his 2017 album People and Their Dogs. We can only hope that the saxophone and its bluesy solos that feature on songs like ‘Guitar Music’ and ‘Somewhere in Between’ will be making an appearance. Tickets can be found here.

Who? Valeras

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? February 17th

Why? The five-piece hail from Reading and have already supported bands such as The Wombats, The Amazons and Yonaka, and performed at Reading & Leeds Festivals, The Great Escape and Live at Leeds. Having only released one EP and a string of strong singles, including ‘Louder’ and ‘Intentions’, they’ve attracted the likes of Radio 1, BBC Introducing, Radio X and Spotify with their mix of beautiful and ethereal pop vocals and raw rock. Get your tickets here.

Who? Gus Dapperton

Where? Engine Rooms, Southampton

When? February 24th

Why? Brendan Rice, aka Gus Dapperton, is an American singer and songwriter from Warwick, New York. Gus and his indie pop are coming to Engine Rooms as part of his European tour. He’s got some entrancing dance moves and a colourful and androgynous sense of style to go along with his dreamy music. In one word, he is (beautifully and wonderfully) unique. A big advocate of being yourself, he uses music as a creative outlet for his emotions. He writes his songs by hearing a melody in his head, writing down a phrase that represents the emotion behind it and then coming up with the chord progression and arrangement. With music videos that have him dancing around the streets of New York, running away from a man playing a guitar in his pants and an animated dancing donut, I’ve no doubt this is going to be one weird and wonderful night. Tickets here!

Who? Another Sky

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? February 25th

Why? This four-piece formed while studying music at Goldsmiths University. They just clicked as a band and started writing songs through a collaborative jamming process. There’s drummer Max, bassist Naomi, guitarist Jack and the powerful androgynous vocals of Catrin. Frequently mistaken for a man, her majestic voice soars both high and low, making music that’s both delicate and defiant. I get Florence + the Machine and Everything Everything vibes, but Catrin’s voice and their original songs make them truly authentic. Tickets here!