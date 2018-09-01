This Month in Live: September

You can definitely tell that the new university year is on the horizon with this musical embarrassment of riches. We’ve got lots of great local stuff this month, with bands from Portsmouth, Brighton and ours truly, Southampton. I really didn’t have enough space to include them all, but one shout-out to locals Minister who are, like their peers Pioneers, playing The Joiners, on the 8th September. Also a happy birthday to Heartbreakers, which is turning one on 29th September. Another year wiser, and with an overwhelming calendar full of quality musical goodness, they’ve got brilliant London-based band Tempesst playing in celebration.

Who? Pioneers

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? September 1st

Why? It might be a bit too early for your return or first term at university, but even if you can’t make the gig, I’d keep an eye out for this one. The four piece all come from the New Forest area, and their music has already gotten a lot of attention from BBC Radio Solent and BBC1 itself, with single ‘Take Time’ featuring as their BBC Introducing Track of the Week at around this time last year. You can hear the inspiration behind their indie sound in their upbeat tracks, with a touch of Jake Bugg, a little Arctic Monkeys, and for me at least, a definite Circa Waves vibe. Trying to promote their EP I’m not Alright, I’m Fine, they’ll be gigging a lot this 2018. Fingers crossed they’ll do another tour date Soton way soon, but if you are around for the first, get your tickets here.

Who? Ride

Where? Engine Rooms, Southampton

When? September 5th

Why? This English rock band formed way back in ’88, with its guitarist/singer Andy Bell going on to play bass for Oasis. They’ve reunited a few times over the years after their initial split back in 1996, but their 2017 album Weather Diaries was the first they’d made together in 21 years, reaching 11 in the charts. It was met with critical and fan acclaim and has since been followed up with a new EP Tomorrow’s Shore, released in February. All their music has an instant classic feel, but their dreamy pop/rock was derogatively dubbed “shoegazing” back in the day for the amount of time they spent looking down at those pesky effects pedals, not too dissimilar from today’s obsession with loop pedals. Tickets are here.

Who? Gaffa Tape Sandy

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? September 8th

Why? Fellow South coasters (they currently live in Brighton) Gaffa Tape Sandy are a garage/punk rock band composed of just three members. There’s singer-guitarist Kim Jarvis, singer-bassist Catherine Neilson and drummer Robin Francis, providing catchy tunes and mad live performances. They’ve captured quite a lot of attention, earning a nod from Huw Stephens and being included on NME’s 100 Essential Acts for 2018. They’ve already done Glastonbury and have followed that up with festivals all over the UK and one stint in Germany and have played support for the likes of IDLES and Peace. If their live sessions are anything to go by, you’d be missing a trick if you didn’t give ‘em a go. Tickets here and ridiculously cheap!

Who? O.S.T.R

Where? Engine Rooms, Southampton

When? September 21st

Why? Adam Ostrowski, aka O.S.T.R, is one talented guy. Having graduated from the Academy of Music in his native Poland on the violin, he branched out in every possible direction, becoming a successful rapper, musician, audio engineer and record producer. His hip hop beats and free style rap have made a quite a name for him in Poland and worldwide, playing alongside the likes of Bloc Party and collaborating with both Polish and American rappers. He has been heavily featured in Polish festivals, as well as on Polish radio, achieving a Top Five place in their charts. Basically, his talented fingers are in a whole lot of tasty pies. His lyrics translated are really honest and some of it is beautiful, but the strength of his rhythms and voice means making sense of the Polish isn’t a priority. If you want to lose yourself in his music, get your tickets here.

Who? Delta Sleep

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? September 23rd

Why? I don’t mind admitting that I’d never heard of math-rock before I read up on Delta Sleep, but it got me intrigued. You can certainly hear the complex rhythms and instrumental patterns that define this genre of rock that appeared way back in the 80s in their music. Don’t tell the band that though, who prefer to not be constricted by any one genre, which makes sense when you hear their oeuvre of work and find it hard to define. What I can say is that you’ll be in for an evening of music that will fill your ears with a beautiful full sound and a whole lot of rhythms per minute. This gig may well be the first I’m able to actually attend from TMIL, so if you want to come join, find your tickets here!

Who? LAUREL

Where? The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

When? September 30th

Why? Bit more of a trek for this one, but up and coming LAUREL is worth it. She’s only 24 but she’s been in the biz for nearly 10 years and made a lot of her music straight out of her bedroom studio in London. She’s received critical acclaim for her writing, while her long-awaited debut album Dogviolet isn’t afraid to tackle the hard stuff as she sings about toxic love and relationships, all with her biting and raw indie pop that’s really moreish on the ear. This tour is taking her from the UK to Europe, where she’ll be visiting a whopping 15 countries (if I can count) before finishing off in Madrid, Spain. If you want to see this annoyingly talented gal, buy your tickets here, and if you can’t, definitely keep her on your radar.