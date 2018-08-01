This Month in Live: August

Whether you’re busy with a summer job, or enjoying the above average British weather, this heat isn’t going to last for long. So why not stretch out those long summer nights with a gig or two? Legendary duo The Proclaimers will probably not be walking the just shy of 500-mile journey (469 to be exact) from sunny Leith to the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre to play this August, but we love ‘em anyway. And a quick shout out to Benji Heinke, a Winchester local who will also be playing a gig at Heartbreakers and launching his album on August 18th. One of his demos is entitled ‘Why Won’t You Reply To Me?’, and I think just about everybody can relate to that.

Who? Ducking Punches

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? August 1st

Why? ‘Cos you’ve got to kick off your month to a good start, which means going to a gig, preferably at The Joiners. The 4-piece punk rock band from Norwich are tour veterans with over 1000 gigs to their name; a testament to their brilliant live shows. Honest and down to earth, their lyrics cut deep. Ducking Punches have a strong family resemblance to Frank Turner, the former on the more rocky side and the latter on the more folky side of punk rock. The band toured with Turner and the Sleeping Souls back in 2016, while Dan Allen (vocalist and guitarist) even played guitar for Frank in 2013 when he injured his back. All in all, The Joiners, as for Frank Turner, should feel like a second home to them, so expect something special. Tickets are available here.

Who? Jamie Lenman

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? August 7th

Why? Lenman, who was formerly a member of the trio Reuben, has been on the scene since the 2010s as a solo artist. The illustrator-cum-musician’s music is alternative rock metal with a twist. The current tour of the UK and Europe with his new record Devolver (2017) – made up of just him, his guitar and his drummer Dan Kav – is propelled in large part by Lenman’s mesmerising stage presence. Come for the groovy moustache, stay for the music. Find your ticket here.

Who? LION

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? August 8th

Why? Why not go to two gigs in a row? LION, aka Beth Lowen, is giving us powerful indie rock music with husky vocals that handle a lot of light and shade. Her new single ‘Self Control’, released earlier this year, is epic and has garnered a lot of attention, with its fierce unapologetic attitude. Growing in popularity, playing support for bands like The Vaccines and GIRLI and touring earlier in the year, LION looks to be an awesome talent and a lovely gal to boot. Pick up your tickets here!

Who? No Hot Ashes

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? August 11th

Why? This group of lads from Manchester are making disco funk music for the millennials, paired with powerful indie vocals from lead singer Isaac Taylor. Described as post-pop with a tight rhythm section, they’ve got over 2 million streams on Spotify, and have supported bands like Spring King and The Amazons. Well on their way after their successful EP Skint Kids Disco (2018), this band know exactly what they’re doing and they are killing it. Make sure to check out all their other singles on Spotify as well, especially ‘Bellyaches’ and ‘Goose’. Tickets here!

Who? Sugarhill Gang

Where? The 1865, Southampton

When? August 18th

Why? The group behind ‘Rapper’s Delight’ and ‘Apache’ are coming to The 1865 as a part of their UK tour, alongside Grandmaster Mele and Scorpio from the Furious Five. The legendary New York rappers are going to be playing old school funk and hip hop until late into the hot summer night. Something a bit different and a very welcome breath of fresh air for the usually indie heavy Soton music scene. Tickets are only £20 a piece, and can be purchased here.

Who? Courtney Marie Andrews

Where? The Talking Heads, Southampton

When? August 22nd

Why? Andrews’ soothing tones and indie folk and country sound will leave you picturing the wide open roads of America, her native land. Her sage music reflects the eclectic people that populate the US, the struggles they go through, and the people that get them through. She has toured relentlessly throughout her life, cultivating an intimate and warm atmosphere with her beautifully controlled vocals. Tickets can be found here.