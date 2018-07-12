Preview: Boardmasters 2018

As we edge further into summertime, it’s time to start anticipating the festival which is sure to make its mark when it descends on the first weekend of August. Boardmasters’ return to Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach cements eleven years of the seafront spectacular, a weekend which promises some of the biggest artists in the world right now, all in a setting which makes it possibly the best-located festival of the summer.

Headliners for Friday night, Catfish and the Bottlemen are sure to get everyone pumped for the weekend ahead, despite no new music in two years (seriously Van McCann and co., where have you been?) Alongside the North Wales-borne rockers, there’s RAYE, Everything Everything, Stefflon Don, The Amazons, Rae Morris, and Idris Elba, who are more than likely to make Friday the perfect kick-start to the weekend.

Continuing on the trend of brilliant headliners, The Chemical Brothers will certainly justify their place as one of the bonafide electric duos of all time, and joining them on the main stage, Years & Years will definitely wow with (hopefully) lots of their new material. In addition to this, The Sherlocks, Annie Mac, Lily Allen, Gengahr, and Flyte make up the best of day two.

Some could say Boardmasters have left the best until last. Sunday night sees Declan McKenna, Craig David, Friendly Fires, The Horrors and Sam Fender take to the stage, with headliner George Ezra sure to have the crowd merry with his summer bops. The perfect way to round off the weekend, the acts this year are enough to make every kind of music lover happy.

But it’s not all just music and games. Boardmasters make full use of the Cornish coastline by putting on a variety of amateur and professional surf competitions, beach yoga, SUP and kayak lessons, as well as many other things to fulfil all of your beach babe desires. If all of this isn’t enough to convince you, Boardmasters’ partnership with Surfers against Sewage cements the festival’s ethos to create an inclusive and sustainable event that you really don’t want to miss out on. Really, what’s stopping you?

Boardmasters will be held from the 8th to the 12th of August in Newquay, Cornwall. Tickets are still available to buy here.