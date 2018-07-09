Preview: Boomtown 2018

Not too long from now the 10th edition of BoomTown Fair will take to the Winchester countryside.

It has been confirmed that this year’s festival will be the last of its kind and organisers have remained somewhat quiet about what that exactly entails – only bringing more and more anticipation for BoomTown 2018.

Known for its ridiculously varied line-ups, vast amount of stages and bizarre fashion, BoomTown is shaping up to be a mesmerising festival experience more reminiscent of Burning Man and Coachella than Reading or Glasto’. Ravers can expect carnage when the likes of Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari and Shy Fx take to the festival this August. They will be joining fellow headliners in the shape of Brit-heroes Gorillaz, South-African Hip-Hoppers Die Antwoord and Billy Bragg.

The festival is rather unique in the way it hosts several ‘settings’ throughout the 3-day extravaganza. Stages are split into areas such as ‘Temples Forest and Sound System Culture’ which hosts stages such as the Lions Den where revellers can witness Gorillaz, Goldie, The Skints and Ragga Twins. Following this, there is the area known as the ‘Town Centre’ whereby festival go-ers can find themselves exploring 3 large stage areas amongst lounges, bars and an ‘inconvenience store’. It would be fair to say that for the amount of amenities on offer, you certainly get your money’s worth at BoomTown.

The headliners are not the only acts to keep an eye out for: the legend that is Idris Elba will also be laying down some of the finest house in the country as well as the familiar Nadia Rose, Lady Leshurr and Foreign Beggars. A swift look at the full line-up poster will help to explain the sheer size of the festival and the magnitude of fantastic acts that BoomTown has to offer. It will certainly be an experience that you do not want to miss.

BoomTown Fair’s 10th edition takes place between Thursday 9th and Sunday 12th August 2018 at the Matterley Estate in Hampshire. Coach Traveller tickets are still available to buy here. Check out the official after-film below from the 2017 edition of the festival.