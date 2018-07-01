This Month in Live: July 2018

Knew this was going to happen. Writing my first This Month in Live and cursing the fact that I’m not currently in Soton. The golden oldies are sunning themselves this summer, with Morrissey and Tom Jones playing Portsmouth and Earth, Wind & Fire and Chas and Dave coming to Bournemouth. With too many gigs to do justice here, make sure to check out the packed diaries for The Joiners, Heartbreakers and The Talking Heads this July.

Who? Mishka Shubaly

Where? The Talking Heads, Southampton

When? July 6th

Why? Honest and unapologetic songs sung by an author and singer/songwriter with a gravelly blah blah blah. After listening to some of his live album coincidentally called ‘Never Touring Again’, I can safely say if anyone goes to this gig they will have a blast, and The Talking Heads is the perfect venue for it. This guy is amazing, tragically funny, a tad crude, and so on point. I’d try and talk seriously about it all but I think he’d think I was being an idiot. With song titles like ‘Your Stupid Dreams’ and ‘Kick off Your Halo’, with special mention to my favourite so far called ‘The Body’, this guy does not care in refreshing way. Tickets cost £7.50 now, and can be bought here, or for £10 on the door.

Who? Blackwaters

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? July 9th

Why? This group are a punk-rock band hailing from Guildford. Southampton is the first date on their People Street Tour, which follows the release of their new EP of the same name on their own record label ‘Jarr’ed Up Records’. These lads seem like they’re down for a laugh and can pull off one hell of a gig. Make sure you turn up for the local support band The Edit, an alt indie rock group who recently played at a little old festival called Common People if anyone happened to be there. Check out Blackwaters’ catchy song ‘Down’ below, and get your tickets here.

Who? Mauvey

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? July 20th

Why? Born in Ghana but local to Southampton, The Joiners are hosting songwriter Mauvey’s final UK tour date before he jets off to continue the second half of his Love Therapy World Tour. This gig will also act as the official launch for his debut album of the same name. His style is Afrotrap, Hip Hop and R&B, and while I don’t really know a lot about any of these genres, his lyrics are refreshingly simple and his heart is in it. Tickets are £8 and can be found here, along with a bit more info. Plus support from Klaudia Keziah.

Who? LUCIA

Where? Heartbreakers, Southampton

When? July 21st

Why? This up and coming Glaswegian band formed of Lucia and a couple of her talented mates is the old school indie punk answer to Wolf Alice’s more modern indie rock. It’s not something you asked for but you’ll listen to all of her songs on Spotify and be asking for more. Check out her new single ‘Melted Ice Cream’ below first and enjoy from there. I’m very jealous of anyone currently in Southampton for this one, and just to kick me when I’m down they are playing TRNSMT this year (which I attended last year). Find the ridiculously cheap tickets here you lucky people.

Who? Steve Picken

Where? Talking Heads, Southampton

When? July 27th

Why? Growing up with an annoyingly brilliant guitar playing brother in the family, I am always up for a little acoustic jam. Picken has had an impressive guitar playing career, brushing shoulders with the greats while honing his personal sound and writing his own material. Did I mention the gig was free? I’ve gone and done it now. If you would like to read up more on his amazing journey, find it here.