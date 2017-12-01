This Month in Local Live Acts: December

December is a little slower than the last few months (I went to a gig roughly every other day in October, it was incredible), but there’s still a bunch of good stuff on. Shoutout to The Wurzels and Shaggy for being two of the most ridiculous upcoming gigs that I wish I could go to, but I just wouldn’t be able to take seriously.

Who? The Kooks

Where? Bournemouth International Centre

When? December 1st

Why? They were only on tour in May this year, but this Friday they’re coming to the end of their world tour that sees them headlining shows in Europe, the US, and Australia. Being blown into the mainstream music world following the success of their debut album, Inside In/Inside Out, their indie rock sound has been popular ever since. So popular, in fact, that March 2017 saw them release The Best Of… So Far, a not-so-subtle reminder that they’re not going anywhere just yet. Their final two dates of the UK part of the tour are in Bournemouth and London and with support coming from DMA’s, it’s set to be a fantastic night. Tickets are available here.

Who? Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club

Where? Engine Rooms, Southampton

When?December 8th

Why? I heard rumours of him having a set at Bestival, but I think it was at three in the morning so I didn’t find out more about it. His funk and soul show is the longest-running BBC Radio 6 Music show, having run since 2002, and has the highest audience of any programme on any network – because he’s really quite fantastic. Craig Charles, an actor, comedian, poet, author, TV presenter, and DJ, has toured his Funk and Soul Club since 2008 at festivals, clubs, and special events, playing (you guessed it) well-known funk and soul music, normally music covered and remixed by other bands and DJs. If you like funk and soul, this is definitely something worth checking out. Tickets here!

Who? Beans on Toast

Where? The 1865, Southampton

When?December 7th

Why? With his yearly album Cushty out on December 1st, another tour is accompanying it. With songs on everything from drugs to fracking to the royal family, the controversial storyteller is a fantastic live act, and possibly the coolest guy I’ve ever had the pleasure of interviewing. Since December 2009 he’s released an album on December 1st every year, his birthday. Not only does he tour a ridiculous amount, but he always has a long festival season, having done gigs at YNOT, Boomtown, and Glastonbury (despite having a song about not being able to get a gig at Glastonbury, a song he says he’ll never perform live again). Performing at The 1865, it’s not something you’ll want to miss. Tickets are available here.

Who? Creeper

Where? O2 Guildhall, Southampton

When? December 10th

Why? Local band Creeper are a six piece horror punk band, known for cryptic messages left in their promo. Their debut album Eternity In Your Arms brought with it a massively increased fanbase, and they spent their summer at Download Festival and the Vans Warped Tour. This December is set to be their biggest headline UK tour, entitled Theatre of Fear, and they’ve described the upcoming tour as being “The most significant in the scale of ideas surrounding them… Our most ambitious project to date”. The tour is going to be more like a stage production, and it’s safe to say Creeper fans are excited for it. Tickets for it are available here.

Who? Yonaka

Where? The Talking Heads, Southampton

When? December 20th

Why? They recently came to The Loft for a gig with Anteros and Stereo Honey, and not only are they fantastic live but they’re very nice to talk to. Brighton-based, self described “dark pop” Yonaka are coming to The Talking Heads just before Christmas, and they’re big fans of houmous and The Great Escape, if their rider and our interview are anything to go by. Tickets here!