This Month in Local Live Acts: October

Finally, the English gig scene is getting back into the swing of things following festival season – June-August are always low months with very few gigs, but the five below are just a handful of the incredible local gigs going on this month. Seriously, I have at least 3 a week planned from September to December. So many are on the same night. I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but I’m very determined. As with every month, there are some honourable mentions, and this months are: dodie, whose second EP came out in August and will see her go on a 10-date tour across the UK and Ireland; The Libertines (whose final tour date is October 2nd in Brighton so it just about counts); Wolf Alice’s sold-out gig at the O2 Guildhall; and The Hoosiers ‘The Trick to Life tour’, celebrating 10 years of their The Trick to Life album by embarking on a 3 month-long tour across the country, including a stop in Bournemouth on October 4th.

Who? Superfood

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? October 5th

Why? Before Birmingham band Superfood formed, producer Dom Ganderton (guitarist and vocalist for Superfood) was helping his friends’ bands get billed for festivals and record deals. Watching them go from unknown to mainstream favourites, he made his own band because he saw how much fun everyone else was having with them. They’ll bring foam machines to gigs, have tequila-soaked after parties – when the ceiling collapsed at a gig they made a video entitled “We brought the house down”. They told NME that their debut album, Don’t Say That, is them saying “Stop moping about and do something! Put some trousers on!” Essentially, get out there and live your life, make something of yourself, and have fun while doing it. They’re one of the most exciting guitar-based rock bands out there at the moment, and if they lead the revolution of British guitar music coming back into the mainstream then I will not be surprised. Tickets here!

Who? The Amazons

Where? Engine Rooms, Southampton

When? October 13th

Why? There’s a reason why my inbox is full of emails about this band – they’re honestly just fantastic, but don’t take my word for it! Their debut album was in the Top 10, they had a completely sold out UK tour, and they were just in this year. They’re going back on tour in October, which will include their biggest ever headline show at The O2 Forum in London. They were the most hotly-tipped guitar band of 2017 according to Music Week, have received extensive support from Radio 1 and we’re pretty big fans of them too. Fan-favourite ‘Ultraviolet’, from their album, “Is about all the things you fill your head with during lonely hours. The silence and the space when they don’t call you back. All the things you want to say but can’t find the words”. Get yourself down to the Engine Rooms to check these guys out! Tickets available here.

Who? The Big Moon

Where? The Loft, Southampton

When? October 17th

Why? Retro-rock poppy four piece The Big Moon is coming back to Southampton! Their debut album Love in the 4th Dimension came out this year – which I reviewed, and loved, and gave 5* to – and they’re just the most uplifting and catchy band. They toured with VANT, The Maccabees, and The Vaccines in 2015, they were playlisted by Radio 1 in 2016, and their sound is very early Libertines, late 90s/early 00s. They’re also all beautiful, and some of the most talented musicians I’ve seen play – in fact, their show with Get Inuit and Spring King was possibly one of the best line-ups I’ve seen this year. The Loft is also a super cool venue, very fitting for a band who ooze coolness. Grab your tickets here!

Who? Sløtface

Where? The Joiners, Southampton

When? October 21st

Why? I love female-fronted punk bands so maybe I’m biased, but Norwegian Sløtface is incredible. Their debut album only came out in April of this year but they’ve been together since 2012, releasing 4 EPs between then and now. They’re very much known for their feminist ideas and lyrics and they very adamantly support the environment and gender equality, among other causes, having marched for International Women’s Day and spoken out against Trump. Their ‘Sponge State’ music video got a huge reaction, as they performed on top of Førde Fjord in Norway to protest Nordic Mining dumping over 250 million tonnes of waste in it. It was a three-week protest, and the young activists they protested alongside were fined and caught up in a lawsuit against the company. The band was banned from the mountain and fined – not exactly what you want from a music video shoot, but it certainly raised awareness! They’re all about making their shows safe spaces for women, with frontwoman Haley Shea saying”We want them to feel comfortable being part of the mosh pit, especially girls in their teens. We try and encourage them to stage dive for the first time, because it should be really empowering, and you shouldn’t have to be scared.” They’re at The Joiners on October 21st, get your tickets here.

Who? Clean Cut Kid

Where? The Loft, Southampton

When? October 18th

Why? Picture this: you’re on your second date with someone and they start singing a song that they wrote for you. Sounds like a rom-com plot but that’s the true story of how 50% of Clean Cut Kid met. Evelyn and Mike Halls started singing and writing together, got Saul Godman (bassist) and Ross Higginson (drummer) on board, and now they’ve released their debut album Felt, which is all about how Evelyn and Mike met and fell in love. After their second gig, they signed with Polydor, and they’re playing an incredible number of gigs in the upcoming months, from Bestival in September to a Southampton appearance at The Loft on October 21st. The alternative indie band, as well as being lovely to talk to, have a sound which is just quite unique to them and I highly recommend checking them out. Tickets available here!