Artist in Focus: All Time Low

Now known as one of the biggest bands in pop-punk history, the boys of All Time Low spend their days celebrated by a vast fanbase having released two live albums, six studio albums, and another upcoming this June, touring consistently in between. Since forming in high school, they’ve reached icon status and are considered as influential on the rock movement as their Blink-182, Sum 41, and Fall Out Boy counterparts, propelled into the pop-punk stratosphere from their humble beginnings in Maryland, Baltimore.

Starting out covering the songs of the bands they would one day call their peers, November 2003 saw the release of their first EP. Soon All Time Low, having taken their name from the New Found Glory song ‘Head on Collision’, released their debut studio album, The Party Scene, in 2005, all before even graduating.

After releasing another EP, the boys were propelled into the mainstream after appearing at Vans Warped Tour 2007 and releasing their second studio album So Wrong, It’s Right. The album brandished the track ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’, their first single to enter the charts, now heralded as one of the most iconic of their lengthy discography.

2008 marked the start of a lengthy touring tradition for the Baltimore-born boys. Co-headlining the AP Tour 2008, another Vans Warped Tour outing, and playing alongside bands like The Maine and Mayday Parade, the end of 2008 saw ATL named ‘Band of the Year’ by Alternative Press magazine, and rightly so. In the following year, Nothing Personal was released which would go on to be one of the best-selling rock albums of the year, sell over 60,000 copies, and reach the top-spot of several charts including the US Billboard 200. The album boasts many of their now-iconic songs, like ‘Lost in Stereo’, ‘Damned If I Do Ya (Damned If I Don’t)’, and ‘Weightless’, which remain crowd favourites even seven years on.

After various tours, including support for Fall Out Boy’s prestigious Believer’s Never Die Tour Part Deux, and the release of their first live album Straight to DVD, the band’s first hotly anticipated album was released in 2011, Dirty Work, to critical and commercial success. Refusing to rest for too long, they released its follow up, Don’t Panic, one year on. Their next, Future Hearts, was released two years later to acclaim from fans and critics alike, and the boys went on to embark on some of their most significant touring yet, including a headline slot at Download festival.

Having recently teased their fans with a brand-new song, ‘Dirty Laundry’, and an upcoming album, Last Young Renegade, All Time Low have no doubt changed in more ways than one since starting out as teenagers. There might be no two songs more different than brand new ‘Dirty Laundry’ put next to the far older ‘Jasey Rae’, and playing local pubs might have evolved into conquering stadiums, but the boys have stayed nothing if not humble, and, luckily, with the very same rapturous energy that captivated listeners nearly a whole decade and a half ago.