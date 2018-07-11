Welcome to The Edge, the University of Southampton's entertainment magazine.
Review: Sicario 2: Soldado
Joe Williams reviews the latest instalment in the violent drug cartel series, starring Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin.
Review: SS Mendi at NST City
News Editor Katja Stout reviews the Nuffield Theatre’s poignant and humorous new show.
Review: Common People 2018 – Sunday
Who needs a giant disco ball when The Jacksons and Boney M were there to bring all the boogie you could possibly blame?
Review: Years & Years – Palo Santo
Jack Nash takes a musical journey to the futuristic city of Palo Santo in the latest album from Years and Years.
Preview: Boardmasters 2018
Meg Holland wows us with the impressive line-up for the 2018 edition of Boardmasters festival.
Lessons I’ve Learnt From: Dark Souls
Everyone knows that video games teach us nothing, right? Culture Editor Ellis ponders the significance of Dark Souls.
On Edge: Anticipating The Incredibles 2
It’s finally here! Eleanor Joyce looks ahead at the long-awaited sequel to the Incredibles.
Last Month In Records (June 2018): Gorillaz, Father John Misty, & Kanye West
It’s finally time to bring you our pick of the w̶e̶e̶k̶’̶s̶ month’s best new music!
“It’s just great to be performing and enjoying and doing the thing” – An interview with Miguel Mantovani of The Cuban Brothers
Common People’s ‘Disco Day’ made possible the strangest interview ever, featuring The Cuban Brothers’ frontman and Sophie Jones.
“It’s addictive. You have to end on a winning streak.” – An interview with Paul Holden-Warren, aka GoldenFM
News Editor Rob sits down with Southampton alumni Paul Holden-Warren aka GoldenFM to discuss his memories of Southampton, Football Manager and his recent Youtube career.
“Make stuff that’s 100% you and that only you could make” – An Interview with Edge Alumnus Ben Robins
Ex-Film Editor Ben Robins gets real about his film debut, life post university, and what it takes to be a filmmaker.
“Music is directly for celebration and good things” – An interview with Rae Morris
Sophie Jones sat down with Rae Morris to discuss her new album, ‘Someone Out There’, and what she hopes to do with the album that may follow.