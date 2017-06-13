Blu-ray Review: The Lego Batman Movie

80 % 80 Hilarious Though not quite as clever as its predecessor, The Lego Batman Movie is one of the best trips to Gotham the movie world has seen in a while. 8

Back in 2014, the world sat back in complete amazement as a film called The Lego Movie took everyone by surprise. Directed by Jump Street cohorts Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Lego Movie used highly technical computer animation, paired with lovable characters and brilliantly witty humour to create what is, in my opinion, one of the best animations of the 21st century so far.

Three years later, and Warner Bros’ latest animated film, The Lego Batman Movie has arrived, and this time I’m not naive enough to have low expectations. In fact, my expectations were very high, especially given that the hilarious Will Arnett was back to voice his version of Batman. Despite the change in director (Chris McKay helms this film), The Lego Batman Movie is just as fun and enjoyable as its predecessor.

Admittedly, the plot isn’t as strong as The Lego Movie, and the use of Lego is not as integral or integrated into the film’s plot. However, what this film does is create a Gotham that is the best version of Gotham that we’ve seen since Nolan’s Batman films. The filmmakers are so self-aware of DC’s failings in their recent films, and use that to propel the humour. The many jokes about Superman and other DC characters are some of the strongest of the films. As well as this, despite the completely different tone of this to other Batman films, the film has the ability to portray all the characters in such an effortless and familiar way.

Also, the relationship between Batman and The Joker (Zach Galifianakis) is pulled off so masterfully, in a creative and witty way that made the whole film worth watching, if just for these two.

Not as good as its predecessor, but a pretty brilliant spin-off film.

The Lego Batman Movie (2017), directed by Chris McKay is released in the UK on DVD and Blu-ray through Warner Bros. Pictures. Certificate U.