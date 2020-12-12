Review: Silent Night

80 % 80 Criminally Festive Will Thorne depicts a plethora of intriguing themes in Silent Night. 8

Silent Night (2020), directed by Will Thorne, combines festivity, crime, classic twists and humour in a well-balanced manner, making for a must-watch film.

Thorne shines in his direction here. Having previously directed music promos and content for Universal Music and Sony, it is no surprise that Silent Night is as emotive as it is. The dull colour palette that persists throughout reflects the Britishness at the core of the film, and also the frightening themes explored. Stark poverty and a dependency on crime are just a couple of the ideas that have been flawlessly depicted here.

Mark (played by Bradley Taylor), recently out of prison, tries to rekindle his relationship with his daughter in the lead-up to Christmas. A poverty-stricken environment is instantly recognisable as we watch him wake up within his white van, going to work in a job he hates for almost nothing. Playing the loving father whilst trying to stay out of trouble proves impossible for Mark, though, as he soon meets Alan (played by Cary Crankson), former cell mate. Instantly a bad influence, Alan forces Mark back in to his old ways of crime and disturbances, much to Mark’s ex-partner’s dismay. Predictably, this causes problems in his relationship with his daughter, whose Christmas nativity he had promised to attend.

Though the plot is not the most exciting, a well-needed twist appears concerning the major characters which gives Silent Night its distinctive intrigue. Without revealing too much, the acting is most memorable, particularly on Mark’s part. Exhibiting the vast devastation and desperation of criminal life, Bradley Taylor does an excellent job, and its the acting skills demonstrated in Silent Night which makes this a film you will not regret watching.

Alongside a classic movie twist and some impressive acting skills, Thorne’s use of music in Silent Night is applaudable. Much like the content of the film, the soundtrack combines crime and horror with festivity, and the tunes heard behind the scenes will have you sat on the edge of your seat.

Balancing flawlessly between humour, with the many mentions of the Queen, and serious themes, such as poverty-stricken life and crime, Silent Night has it all. If you are looking for something a little different this Christmas, away from the typical cringe of films like The Holiday and Love Actually whilst still maintaining a certain level of festivity, Thorne’s newly released film is the one for you.

Silent Night will be in UK Cinemas from 11th December, on Digital Download from 14th December and DVD from 28th December. Watch the trailer for Silent Night below: