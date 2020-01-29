The Edge’s Films to Look Forward to in 2020

Black Widow, No Time to Die and Dune are likely to be some of the year’s biggest releases, but 2020 has plenty else in store. As part of an annual tradition, our writers have picked out some other upcoming releases that you should be keeping an eye out for in the next 12 months. Consider this our guide on what you definitely can’t miss seeing at the cinema this year.

The Lighthouse, dir. Robert Eggers

Release date: 31st January

Staggered release schedules mean that it is no longer a mystery whether I will enjoy The Lighthouse, as my lucky overseas friends promise that this one is definitely worth the hype. It might seem funny that a creepy, confusing-looking black-and-white film shot in an esoteric 1.19:1 has garnered this much hype, but it makes sense on paper when you consider the casting of Robert Pattinson – now at the height of his post-Twilight career boom. This is in conjunction with Robert Eggers being in the director’s chair, the man behind 2015’s The Witch. The Witch is one of my personal favourites of the decade as well as one of my top horror movies ever, so I’m excited to see Eggers tackle atmospheric period horror once again. Be sure to catch this one on the big screen.

– Brandon James

Sonic the Hedgehog, dir. Jeff Fowler

Release date: 14th February

Following on from the success of Pikachu in making the move to cinema, Sonic the Hedgehog is set to be the next video game world that will be transferred onto the silver screen. Being released on Valentine’s Day in the UK, the studio will be hoping that the love people have had for this character for years will be inspired once again. The early trailers for Sonic the Hedgehog made it seem like a bit of a horror show but, after Paramount gave Sonic the makeover that was so desperately requested from fans, many are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to see one of their favourite childhood memories hitting Hollywood. With Jim Carrey as the devilish Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as Sonic’s charismatic human pal, there is enough talent in the supporting cast to make this a must-see film regardless of how much sense the story actually makes.

– Emily Dennis

A Quiet Place: Part II, dir. John Krasinski

Release date: 20th March

Who would have thought silence would be so scary? We’re used to horror movies making plenty of bangs and crashes. A Quiet Place showed audiences once again that an eerie quietness can be just as terrifying. With Jim from The Office showing he has proper directing chops, it proved to be one of the best horror films of 2018 and one of the most memorable premises in Hollywood fare over the last few years. Emily Blunt, John Krasinski’s real-life partner, gave an astonishing, raw performance. In light of the first film’s tragic ending, she’ll have just as much to do, if not more, in this unexpected sequel. A Quiet Place didn’t necessarily need a sequel, but don’t count this one out. It’s an intriguing world, so let’s hope Krasinski, Blunt and co. can take it in a compelling direction.

– Joe Williams

Wonder Woman 1984, dir. Patty Jenkins

Release date: 5th June

The sequel to 2017’s astonishing Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins’ second entry in the DC Extended Universe is coming out this June and I can’t wait. As per the title, Wonder Woman 1984 promises a move away from the trenches of the first film and a flash forward to the fashion and vivid colours of the 1980s – as well as the techno music that the decade was known for. While director Jenkins is returning for the sequel, composer Rupert Gregson-Williams isn’t, with Hans Zimmer stepping in on scoring duties. Of course, Gal Gadot was always going to be back as the iconic Diana Prince. Exciting new additions to the cast include Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva (aka supervillain Cheetah). A particularly surprising return to the cast, though, is Chris Pine as love interest Steve Trevor. Despite WW 1984 being set over 60 years after the original, Trevor has re-entered the scene and seemingly not aged a day. This is especially surprising given that the end of the first instalment saw Trevor sacrifice himself to end the First World War. As expected, this has set plenty fan theories in motion.

A theme that comes across strongly in the first trailer is the price paid for getting what you want. This will be an interesting idea to explore as we continue to follow Diana’s arc – something that has already been planned out for development in a potential third movie – and find out how she faces the trials of a changing world. With Jenkins revealing that this movie was already complete by the time its first trailer was dropped, eager fans will still have to wait until the summer to see the twists and turns that are no doubt awaiting the Amazonian.

– Louise Chase

Tenet, dir. Christopher Nolan

Release date: 17th July

Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s eagerly anticipated latest, releasing in July 2020. Very little is actually known about the plot or characters of the film, outside of a considerably vague trailer and some quotes from Nolan himself describing it as an espionage movie. What is shown in this trailer, though, is enough to get any film fan excited, displaying mind-bending visuals using slow-motion and ostensibly a time-travel theme. It seems somewhat reminiscent of the director’s previous work Inception. Nolan has chosen to extend out from his usual group of collaborators, with Tenet‘s main stars being John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. His lucky charm Michael Caine is in the cast list, however. While Washington and Pattison are not yet mainstays in blockbusters, Nolan certainly is. With deserved confidence in a seasoned director’s casting choices, Tenet is sure to be one of the best films of 2020.

– Conor O’Hanlon