If You Enjoyed: Star Wars

Star Wars is so ingrained in our popular culture that its almost impossible to meet someone who doesn’t know who Princess Leia is or how awesome a lightsaber is. With ten features, two animated series, numerous books, video games, and hundreds of spoofs under its belt it can be hard to step outside of a galaxy far far away…. But if you’re itching to spread your wings and are curious about what other entertainment might satisfy Jedi and Sith alike, look no further than my top picks.

Star Wars: Rebels

If you love the original trilogy, you’ll love Dave Filoni’s Rebels. Set five years before A New Hope, Rebels follows a group of (you guessed it) rebels during the formation of the Rebel Alliance. Led by Captain Hera Syndulla, the Spectres work against the evil Empire taking on dangerous missions to liberate their home. Hunted by the Emperor’s Inquisitor, Jedi Kanan Jarrus must train Ezra Bridger to weather the coming storm, but allied with a Mandalorian warrior, a Lasat with a bad attitude and a cranky astromech whose language would make even R2-D2 blush, there’s very little this space-family can’t handle. This show has everything: heart, spirit, action and adventure (and Easter eggs!). There’s very little here not to love.

Firefly

Following in great Star Wars tradition, Joss Whedon’s cult sci-fi phenomenon introduced the world to a crew that will never be forgotten. Set five-hundred years in the future, Firefly follows the crew of the Serenity as they carve out a life on the edge of space under the leadership of Captain Mal Reynolds. Taking any job that will put food on the table, the crew face hardships but keep on flying. Filled with brilliant characters, instantly quotable lines and one heck of a shiny ship, Firefly is not to be missed.

Killjoys

As the biggest bad-ass in a galaxy far far away, Boba Fett is iconic so what better way to celebrate him than to meet the Killjoys. A smart, sexy sci-fi set in a dystopian future, Killjoys follows a trio of hard-boiled bounty hunters led by Dutch. As RAC agents, Dutch leads her team on dangerous missions taking warrants to apprehend people in a distant star system on the brink of civil war. As agents of the RAC, the Killjoys are given absolute authority and owe no allegiance to any government but must remain neutral on conflicts. As their pasts come back to haunt them, Dutch and the team must find a way to keep themselves – and their friends – alive.

Guardians of the Galaxy

If you haven’t seen James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, what are you waiting for? Described by Gunn as his attempt to capture the excitement and jubilation of seeing Star Wars in 1977, Guardians is an intergalactic romp filled with heart and hilarity. Following a group of misfit criminals as they combat the greatest evil the galaxy has ever seen, Guardians has a lot to offer Star Wars fans from the spectacular set-pieces and iconic characters to the backdrop of a brilliant soundtrack. With a Han Solo-esque Captain, a fierce and independent warrior-woman, a big guy that doesn’t get sarcasm, a trigger-happy raccoon and a talking tree, Guardians is sure to leave a smile on your face.