Gorillaz to headline Boomtown festival

The world’s most successful virtual band, headed by Damon Albarn, have been announced as the first headline act for Boomtown’s tenth chapter at Hampshire’s Matterley Estate.

“Having the Gorillaz perform on our newly rebuilt Lion’s Den arena is beyond anything we could have imagined when we first started 10 years ago!” The festival’s organisers have said. “It’s unbelievably exciting to start collaborating for this one off show next summer and to delve into all the ways in which we can make the very most of the similarities between our musical styles and story based performance!”

The festival of art, theatre, and performance, which has a capacity of 60,000, creates a city within nine themed districts, each with immersive street sets and hundreds of performers. Each festival is a chapter in the politically charged narrative of the city’s history, with mysterious disappearances, alien technology, and rumours of mind control. UK music magazine Notion described the event as: “an immersive experience with attention to detail at every nook. It’s an attack on the senses for all the right reasons, and somewhere that every festival lover or inquisitive being belongs.”

The music festival runs 9th – 12th August 2018, and tickets can be bought at their website, starting at £206, with under 12s going free. Despite such an early release for tickets, at the beginning of November, a record breaking half of the tickets are already sold out.

A theatrical overview will be release 1st February 2018, and line up announcements will begin a week later.

Watch the announcement video below: