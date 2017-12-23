Which modern pop artist has the best Christmas song?

We all know the classics: Mariah Carey telling us all what she wants for Christmas, Chris Rea driving home for the holidays and Wizzard wishing it could be Christmas every day. But which modern pop star has the best Christmas song, either a clever rendition or an original? Sia, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are all in the running. So here’s the rundown of the best modern-pop Christmas tunes…

Sam Smith – ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

A modern classic but delivered with Sam Smith’s unique and delicate soulful approach! Smith’s approach against the simple piano shows off the full extent of his vocal capacities and gives the song its nostalgic and cosy feel which makes it so special.

Leona Lewis – ‘One More Sleep’

A couple of years ago Leona Lewis left behind the relationship-ballads and decided to make herself the queen of Christmas. And she (very nearly) did it, with this original classic. The Christmas bells, and happy message of counting the number of sleeps till your loved ones join you for the holidays, is full of festive cheer.

Ariana Grande – ‘Santa Tell Me’

For all the 18-25-year-olds out there, Christmas can take on another dimension as it becomes the only opportunity after Halloween to dress as the provocative Mrs Claus without a single judging eye. And somehow, even with the innocence of her voice, Grande represents just that. Or perhaps I simply can’t get the image of ‘Into You’-Grande out of my head?

Kelly Clarkson – ‘Underneath The Tree’

Something about this one reminds me of nativity school plays and the school fairs of younger years. It has an infectious beat, and a happy dance melody. It’s a bit of fun, and packed full with feel-good cheer (I promise I won’t use that phrase again… maybe).

Sia – ‘Santa’s Coming For Us’

So, 2017 saw this little gem. Well, I’m honestly not sure what to make of it – but, then, I also couldn’t stop listening to it and it did make me feel rather Chistmassy. So I’ll let you be the judge…

Michael Buble – ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’

Of course, I could not make this list without featuring a Buble number. I mean December is basically known as Buble month nowadays. But, for me, this is the best one. If I were to construct an image to relate to this song, it would be mince pies and hot chocolate by the fire. I mean, what says Christmas more than that? (I tried to find a song to represent family arguments, anticlimactic disappointment and unnecessary obesity but struggled).

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘Winter Wonderland’

Now, when I think of Lady Gaga I think of Artpop, ‘Bad Romance’ madness, crazy dresses and the country-inspired new route she’s taken in her latest Joanne. But this is different altogether, and unbelievably refreshing. Her vocal compliments Bennett’s perfectly and produces something that should appeal to all generations.

Matt Terry – ‘When Christmas Comes Around’

Well now that he’s had a flop of a year after winning last year’s X-Factor (wow! who expected that?!), we can all look back to his winners single last year. To be fair, though, this wasn’t too bad. Penned by Ed Sheeran, it reached number three least year and ticks all the boxes for a traditional Christmas number. I’m sure Simon Cowell saw the dollar signs rolling in his eyes!

Stevie Wonder and Andra Day – ‘Someday At Christmas’

Honestly, I hadn’t heard this before I started searching for this list and I was SO glad I came across it. Their two voices are perfect against each other and it left me mesmerised for three minutes. Day’s unique tones express themselves perfectly, and their original song is well wrote to show off their vocals. Good job!

So, there we go! And I should say during my hunt for the list I had to come against some appalling Christmas numbers by the likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony. If you fancy torturing yourself, always give those a listen.

Merry Christmas y’all! After all these modern Christmas songs, I’ll leave you with a classic. Hit it Wham…!