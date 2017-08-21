Introducing: The BBC Introducing Stage at Reading Festival

With Reading and Leeds just around the corner, there is no better time to start planning the acts you want to see over the weekend. Last week, the organisers announced the line-up of the BBC Introducing Stage, which has been home to acts such as Clean Cut Kid, Viola Beach, The Amazons and Jack Garratt over the past few years. With its 10th anniversary at the festival approaching, Festival Republic has jam-packed the stage with rising talent that I have looked into. Here are 3 exciting acts:

Honey Arcade

Opening the Introducing Stage on the Friday, these boys are sure to get people excited for the weekend ahead. The five-piece indie/rock band aged between 16 and 17 recently released their debut EP Insert Coins, with track ‘Insta Indie’ already racking up almost 50,000 plays on Spotify.

Go see if you like: Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Amazons or Blossoms.

M O S E S

This London based four piece have a nostalgic britpop sound about them, combined with the revived ‘guitar music’ sound that seems to be flooding the mainstream music scene recently. Having only formed two years ago, the band have supported the likes of Jimmy Eat World and The Enemy, and are more than ready for the Introducing Stage. Displaying boisterous vocals and attitude, they’re definitely on my list to see.

Go see if you like: Blur or Slaves.

The Golden Age of TV

BBC Introducing have dubbed these guys as ‘insanely cool, ones to watch in 2017’ which is probably why they’re last but one on the Introducing Stage on Friday night. Hailing from Leeds, the indie band bring a fresh sound to the stage, with a pallet of influences that makes it quite hard to categorise them. Imagine an indie guitar riff, with an 80’s electro vibe, with a soft vocal like Florence and the Machine… or if that’s too hard just have a listen below!

Go see if you like: Paramore (After Laughter), Phoenix or Alabama Shakes.

Reading and Leeds Festival takes place between 25th and 27th August. Check out the full line-up here and get tickets here.