“I’m very much an open book” – An interview with Cakes Da Killa

Brooklyn rapper Cakes da Killa only released his debut album Hedonism in October 2016, but he’s by no means new to the scene. He started rapping during high school and writing instrumental tracks, before his demos were picked up in 2011. He featured on Rip The Ruler’s Downtown Mayhem Vol. 1 mixtape after being noticed by Stixx, and then released his own mixtape through Stixx’s label, Easy BakeOven, Vol. 1. He’s one of an increasing number of openly LGBT+ rappers, which is something that got him more attention because of the media’s interest in the combination of LGBT+ people and hip hop – even though he says “An openly gay rapper shouldn’t be breaking news“.

What’s your songwriting process?

I do a lot of writing while I’m travelling because that gives me things to draw from. My process varies from typing a note in my phone to an actual pen to a pad. One constant is some wine or whisky to get my motor running.

Who are your favourite artists at the moment?

At the moment Sza, Injury Reserve, Ari Lennox, GoldLink & Jazmine Sullivan.

What are your favourite songs/albums from this year so far?

I’m obsessed with Trina’s song ‘Damn’, obsessed.

What’s your favourite song to play live?

Depends on the crowd, on the frequency in the room. All my tracks can knock crazy if the mood is aligned where it needs to be.

What are your feelings on fan culture regarding privacy? Is it something you’ve ever had an issue with personally?

I’m very much an open book, but I’m also private in a sense where everyone won’t get a chance to know me intimately. I’ve had people get too comfortable but I’m always down to re-establishing boundaries when someone needs to be reminded.

Listen to ‘New Phone (Who Dis)’ from his debut album Hedonism below.