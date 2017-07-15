Acts to Look Forward to at Lollapalooza Berlin Festival 2017

Lollapalooza Berlin offers an array of art installations, fun fairs, kids areas and green initiatives – and it has an extensive and eclectic line-up of music to match. From headliners to hidden gems, here’s five must-see acts handpicked from the festival’s music programme.

Mumford & Sons

One of Britain’s biggest ever musical exports, alternative-rockers Mumford & Sons are bringing a new tour for their as-yet-unannounced fourth album to Lollapalooza Berlin for a headline slot. Famed for their high-energy live shows, the band are sure to play hits from across their three acclaimed albums, switching between acoustic and electric instrumentation to represent their change in sound on the latter album, 2015’s Wilder Mind. Mumford & Sons’ genre-spanning show is wholly unique and not to be missed.

Track to check out: ‘The Wolf’

Alex Vargas

Danish singer-songwriter and producer Alex Vargas is fresh from the release of his debut solo album Cohere, a record that combines soul music with electronic beats. Though under the radar to many, Vargas has been making waves in Britain off the back of the album, selling out small venues around London in recent months. However, his expansive sound is made for big festival stages; be sure to check out Alex Vargas in his element at Lollapalooza Berlin.

Track to check out: ‘Higher Love’

The xx

Though their first album was only released in 2009, The xx feel like festival veterans – and surely future headliners. The trio’s third album I See You foregrounds dance music influences informed by Jamie xx’s 2016 solo record In Colour. On stage, the band seamlessly merge the indie-rock efforts of their earlier music with the club-orientated songs of their third album. Be prepared to cry to ‘Angels’ and dance passionately to ‘On Hold’, all whilst marvelling at how The xx can bring so many emotions out of such understated songs.

Track to check out: ‘On Hold’

Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka’s second album Love & Hate became a landmark moment in his career, receiving universal acclaim after his extended period of self-reflection. Despite his ample and funk-infused backing band, Kiwanuka’s recent tours promoting the album have proved that his most remarkable instrument is his voice. His slot at Lollapalooza Berlin will surely showcase this to a huge audience.

Track to check out: ‘Black Man in a White World’

Beatsteaks

A German music festival wouldn’t be complete without a German music recommendation. Heralded by British musicians including Jamie T, German punk band Beatsteaks are renowned for a passionate and raucous live show, and luckily for us, most of their songs are in English. The band have recently celebrated their 20th anniversary with huge shows in Berlin, and upon their return will be ready to convert the growing international audience found at European festivals.

Track to check out: ‘I Do’

Lollapalooza Berlin takes place on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September 2017 in Rennbahn Hoppegarten, Berlin. Tickets are available here.