Acts to Look Forward to at Victorious Festival 2017

This year, the Portsmouth based Victorious Festival is boasting a star-studded line up with an eclectic mix of new and old, local and international, nostalgic and fresh. I think it’s safe to say that the line up for Victorious this year has drastically improved on last year – amongst the obvious headliners of Madness, Elbow and Stereophonics, here are some of the other artists that you cannot miss.

Sundara Karma

Reading based indie band, Sundara Karma will be gracing the main stage on Friday night. The newcomer quartet are quickly becoming known for their adolescent anthemic rock with songs such as ‘Indigo Puff’ and ‘She Said’ being two of their best. Listen to their debut album ‘Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect’ and head to the Common Stage.

Nine Ace Deck

Hailing from the glorious University of Southampton, Nine Ace Deck are a huge 10 piece rock band with an incredible brass band. Get yourself to the Seaside Stage to support your local music and dance like crazy to this very underrated band.

Temples

Dreamy indie band, Temples, are also going to be rocking out on the Castle Stage this year. This big name band have previously supported Kasabian and the Vaccines, and have even performed at Coachella. Temples will be playing at the perfect time of evening to sit on the grass, watching the sunset and drinking a nice cold beer before the stage gets really busy.

Raye

Raye featured on the massive hit ‘You Don’t Know Me’ by Jax Jones and has recently collaborated with Rita Ora and Charli XCX on a new and exciting single that is yet to be released. Although she’s had some insane collaborations, Raye is not to be underestimated as a rising star in her own right, having recently released ‘The Line’ and performed at The Great Escape in Brighton, Raye is proving herself to be a strong contender for the song of the summer.

Jerry Williams

Local star, Jerry Williams has the voice of an angel and has bagged herself a spot on the Castle Stage and the Acoustic Stage this year after last year finding herself on a much smaller stage. Jerry has not only been played on Radio 1 this year, but she performed at Abbey Road alongside Will Joseph Cook for Surge’s special stream live from the venue.

Will Joseph Cook

Quirky newcomer, Will Joseph Cook joined Jerry Williams last month at Abbey Road, playing live on Surge Radio. The singer-songwriter has just released his debut album ‘Sweet-Dreamer’. He is a rising star and a must see on the Castle Stage.

Victorious 2017 will take place between 25th-27th August. Tickets are available here.