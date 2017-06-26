Acts to look forward to at TRNSMT Festival 2017

Brand new festival TRNSMT, sister festival of the famed T in the Park, will see many an indie and alternative music lover take to the field as many of their favourite musicians are set to perform across the weekend. From Rag ‘n’ Bone Man to Radiohead, and from Belle and Sebastian to Biffy Clyro, the weekend promises to be one of the most explosive and iconic amalgamations of alternative music. Here are just a handful of acts gracing the Glaswegian stage this year that are sure to set the bar high for TRNSMT’s future appearances.

The Kooks

Known for plastering every 2005 teenager’s bedroom with the catchy riffs and crinkling vocals of hit Inside In/Inside Out-era songs ‘Naïve’ and ‘She Moves in Her Own Way,’ pop-rock band The Kooks are still going strong, fresh from the release of their greatest hits album The Best of…So Far. Beginning with the then-common Britpop label, inspired by The Libertines, Thin Lizzy and The Police, the Brighton-born group have since attempted to incorporate more of a hard-edged rock focus into their sound. They have been consistently compared to fellow indie icons The Fratellis and Arctic Moneys.

George Ezra

With his distinctively soulful voice and wizened lyrics, Ezra rose to prominence with his celebrated record ‘Budapest’, which paved the way for his debut album Wanted on Voyage, and earned him a slew of critical and commercial acclaim. Nominated for four 2015 Brit Awards, including Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Artist, he climbed to fame with a myriad of acclaimed live performances defined by a voice beyond his years, notably as supporting act for both Sam Smith and Hozier.

Twin Atlantic

One of the several native Scots to grace the TRNSMT stage this year are Twin Atlantic, nearly a year after the release of their fourth album GLA, which acts as a homage to their hometown of Glasgow. The group, who have celebrated hits with ‘Free’, ‘Make a Beast of Myself’ and ‘Heart and Soul’, revel in their energetic and heated live performances, and are fresh from an acclaimed secret-show at Glasgow’s own underground station.

Biffy Clyro

Celebrated as one of the biggest and best names in modern rock, Biffy Clyro will be making their return to their beloved hometown in just a few weeks, closing the festival. Known to many as having some of the loudest, most passionate and mosh-pit-ready fans of any rock group around, the Glasgow-born trio are famed for their stunning live performances. Combining pyrotechnics, lighting, movement and their own sound to create consistently sensational sets, and after bringing the energy to full throttle at last year’s Bellahouston Park set alongside Fall Out Boy, the band are sure to make TRNSMT’s first outing one hell of a weekend to remember.

Honourable Mentions: Radiohead, Everything Everything, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, The 1975, Stormzy.

TRNSMT Festival will take place on Glasgow Green between 7-9th July. Tickets are available here.