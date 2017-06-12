5 must-see acts at Citadel Festival 2017

Music isn’t the only item on the menu at this year’s Citadel Festival, with sports, talks and debates, wellbeing, workshops, fashion boutiques, family fun, food and drink packed in to the day’s programme. Make no mistake, the music is just as vast and varied. Aside from main-stage headliners Foals and Bonobo, here’s five must-see acts handpicked from Citadel’s line-up.

A Blaze of Feather

A mysterious name appearing on festival line-ups and in dark corners of social media, A Blaze of Feather was finally revealed to be Ben Howard’s band exploring the songs of their long term guitarist Mickey Smith. Their first collection of songs EP 1 dropped in May and its hauntingly beautiful tracks did not disappoint fans. Yet to perform live until July, don’t miss their special intimate set on the Clash and Last.fm stage.

Track to check out: ‘Carousel‘

Laura Marling

At only 27 years of age, Laura Marling is already a festival veteran. Fresh from releasing her sixth album Semper Femina, Marling and her band will grace the stage with tracks exploring the conceptualisation of womanhood, as well as older fan-favourites. A festival headliner in her own right, she is billed as a ‘special guest’ on the main stage before headliners Foals and Bonobo.

Track to check out: ‘Soothing‘

Maggie Rogers

No longer known as ‘the girl who left Pharrell speechless’, Maggie Rogers has become a musical sensation in her own right. After a year of exploration, Rogers made the transition from banjo player t0 alt-pop star and has since released her first EP Now That The Light Is Fading. Don’t miss her first return to UK shores the since her debut sold-out tour in February.

Track to check out: ‘Alaska‘

Michael Kiwanuka

Michael Kiwanuka’s second album Love & Hate became a landmark moment in his career, receiving universal acclaim after his extended period of self-reflection. Despite his many-membered and funk-infused backing band, Kiwanuka’s recent tours promoting the album have proved that his most remarkable instrument is his voice. His headline slot on the Communion Stage will surely showcase this to a huge audience.

Track to check out: ‘Black Man in a White World‘

Twin Peaks

Rowdy-rockers Twin Peaks head to the UK to deliver a dose of their American punk attitude. The band are famed for being as raucous on-stage as those in their crowds, and will be sure to get people moving. Their last album of sunny psychedelic rock Down In Heaven was received as their best yet, and their afternoon slot on the Communion stage will make Victoria park seem like the American desert.

Track to check out: ‘Walk To The One You Love‘

Citadel Festival takes place on Sunday 16th July 2017 in Victoria Park, London. Tickets are available here.