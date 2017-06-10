Acts to look forward to at Glastonbury 2017

With the legendary Glastonbury Festival having released its full line-up and set times, and now being only a few weeks away, it’s time to get organising and figure out who you’re going to trudge through the mud for and when. With news of this year’s headliners being a tad anti-climactic, here are five acts that are definitely sure to exceed expectations.

The xx

The xx have taken the world by storm with their hypersynthetic, polished, and techno-euphoric sounds which many artists have tempted to recreate out of awe. With the release of their third record I See You, where they’ve evidently taken a lot of influence from band member Jamie xx’s recent endeavours, The xx have taken a more colourful and vibrant direction. Album highlights ‘Lips’ and ‘On Hold’ are sure to translate with energetic execution and class at Glastonbury.

Where and when: Pyramid Stage, Friday 19:30

Solange

A Seat at the Table must be one of the most personal albums to be released in the last few years. On her most recent album, Solange sings of intensely personal issues of race, identity and culture, showing critics and fans alike that her modern soul speaks to not only her, but also others in black and ethnic minority cultures. As well as being a talented and intriguing artist, Solange has made a name for herself in fashion and style circles with her strong, bold choice of colours and prints. Solange is sure to occupy the stage with a certain confidence, grace and style both in her appearance and the art she shares.

Where and when: West Holts Stage, Saturday 20:30

London Grammar

Although young, and sometimes coming across as either extremely shy or too humble, London Grammar have created their own unique and personal sound with a certain degree of assertiveness and style that would win any crowd over. Set to play on John Peel Stage, inside the large but always populated tent, the British trio will certainly incorporate great visuals and lighting to elevate their music to the next level, whilst maintaining that intimate, community feel always so apparent on John Peel Stage.

Where and when: John Peel Stage, Sunday 20:30

Lorde

Lorde definitely has a specific onstage presence; with her quirky movements and just as intriguing vocals, the 20-year-old has proven herself to be an extremely successful solo artist with a debut record, a few film soundtracks, and the soon to be released Melodrama. Over the years, Lorde has continued to maintain an energetic and lively performance style. Glastonbury is sure to see her pull out all the stops, giving fans a show they won’t forget.

Where and when: Other Stage, Friday 20:45

Glass Animals

With ZABA and How To Be A Human Being, Glass Animals have created a rich and tantalising concoction of styles, fusing indie-rock, R’n’B grooves, and pop-synth. Their music has proved to translate incredibly well to the stage as experienced at their Brixton Academy gig in March, where they performed faultlessly, covered Kanye West’s ‘Love Lockdown’ in the middle of the crowd, and put on a bit of a light show. With the scale and recognition of Glastonbury, Glass Animals are certain to elevate their dazzling and buzzing sound and style to an epic scale. From experience, I must say: expect to see a pineapple or two in the crowd.

Where and when: Other Stage, Friday 16:20

A few more to check out: Sampha, alt-J, Wild Beasts, Haim, and Loyle Carner.