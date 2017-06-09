What Makes Boardmasters Unique

Its roots go back to 1981, and in 2014 it was one of the nominees for ‘Best Medium-Sized Festival’. Boardmasters isn’t your typical UK festival; so just what does it have that other popular festivals like Reading & Leeds or Glastonbury don’t?

The Beach

When you say ‘I’m going to a festival’ and people ask ‘where’ and you reply with ‘England’, the two words that come to most peoples minds are muddy and field. But fear not, if you’re not into lugging your wellies to a festival spending the entirety of the festival at a site swimming in mud, then Boardmasters is the one for you. For starters, it’s not in rural England (technically), it’s set in the heart of Cornwall, and you know what that means – beach. In addition to the main festival site, Boardmasters also features acts, as well as surfing and skating at Newquay’s Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay, and you know what that means – sun, sand and drinks all day (and night) long. So if you’re looking for a festival with a beach setting but can’t afford or don’t feel like hopping over to mainland Europe for Outlook or Benicassim, then take a look at Boardmasters.

Keg and Pasty

This pub dates all the way back to the 1300’s and is located at Watergate Bay. So for those of you that like good music and relish a drinking challenge, but want your experience to be stylish, the Keg and Pasty should be on your list, oh and in between the music, you can also see some stand-up comedy, what a laugh.

An Eco Spa

So, at Reading you chug a six pack of Carlsberg to relax, at Boardmasters, for just £20 you can visit one of the UK’s first pop-up eco spas. This means that not only can you visit a spa when you’re at Boardmasters if you feel like getting away from the drunken herds for a few hours, but you can do so without feeling guilty about the environment (for those of us who are so inclined). Run entirely on the power of burning wood, the spa will feature wood fired hot tubs and saunas amongst other things – sounds perfect.

The House of Marley

If you’re into chill vibes and sustainably sourced materials, the House of Marley is definitely one for you to visit at this year’s Boardmasters. Promoting earth friendliness and freedom, The House of Marley promises to be an area with an ‘authentic Jamaican feel’. So if you’ve always fancied a trip to the Caribbean but don’t want to break the bank for the flights, spend two hours in little Jamaica the August.

These are just four of the things which make Boardmasters unique compared to the many other festivals which will take place in the UK this Summer. So if you’re going to go to one, and want an experience you won’t forget, go to Boardmasters.