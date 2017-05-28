Acts to look forward to at Field Day 2017

Ahead of Field Day 2017 in a fortnight’s time, I have picked out a selection of acts that festival-goers should look forward to on 3rd June in London’s Victoria Park. With James Blake and PJ Harvey headlining last year’s two-day event, fans may be underwhelmed with this year’s line up, although there are certainly a number of hidden gems that may be overlooked in favour of the likes of Mura Masa, Loyle Carner and festival headliner Aphex Twin.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Featuring on the Shackwell Arms stage, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are something a little different from the general theme of the festival. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s unique, experimental psychedelic rock sound might not be too everyone’s taste, but Field Day claim that ‘their live show is a joy to behold’, and should not be missed.

The Australian seven-piece plan to release no less than five studio albums in 2017, the well-received Flying Microtonal Banana being their first and Murder of the Universe is their second, released later next month.

Flying Lotus

Probably the highest profile artist of this selection, Flying Lotus, is described as an ‘experimental electronic music producer’ whose has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on the exceptional ‘Never Catch Me’, as well Snoop Dogg in the past. In light of a number of mellow releases on the artist’s Soundcloud, we should expect some new material that extends beyond the 2014 release, ‘You’re Dead!’ The American producer headlines the Resident Advisor stage, which also features two other personal recommendations, ABRA and Moodyman.

ABRA

Atlanta-base R&B singer and songwriter ABRA came to my attention in late 2015 following the release of her brilliant debut album, Rose, which was followed last year by her Princess EP. With noticeable similarities in sound to Banks, Jorja Smith and perhaps even AlunaGeorge, ABRA’s standout track is ‘Fruit’ from the her first release. ABRA, whose real name is unknown, is an artist who deserves more recognition and should not be missed on the Resident Advisor stage 3rd June.

Moodymann

Moodymann a.k.a Kenny Dixon Jr. was an artist I overlooked in my preview, although the US beat-maker should definitely mentioned here, appearing alongside Flying Lotus on the Resident Advisor stage. A recently-discovered favourite of mine, the Detroit producer’s lengthy back catalogue contains soul, jazz and disco influences, and his funky 2000 release ‘Don’t You Want My Love’ is well worth a listen. What’s more, Moodymann continues the party at one of Field Day’s afterparties, hosted at Village Underground in Shoreditch.

Fatima Yamaha

Bas Bron, under the alias Fatima Yamaha, is my last recommendation. The Dutch electronic musician and producer headlines the BUGGEDOut! stage, one of a number of festival appearances this summer. The producer’s latest three-track EP, Araya, released earlier this year is very much a futuristic, synth-heavy offering, a style that was certainly evident during his charismatic Boiler Room set at Dekmantel Festival visible below; expect much of the same and more when graces the BUGGEDOut! stage on 3rd June.

Priced at £64.50, fourth-release tickets are available here.