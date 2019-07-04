Netflix reveals first look at Witcher TV series

Several months after its central cast was announced, Netflix has released a series of photographs and a poster revealing the first look at The Witcher TV series.

The media release shows Henry Cavill as protagonist Geralt, the titular Witcher, as well as Anya Chalotra as Witch Yennifer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

The series is primarily based off the original novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, rather than the more widely known series of video games developed by CD Projekt RED. This also led to some confusion with the poster released by Netflix showing Geralt from the back holding only one sword rather than two that most people associate with the games. In the novel Geralt only wields one sword, while the other remains on the saddle of his horse, Roach.

The announcement still has not provided fans with a specific release date, just that it will be released sometime in late 2019, although Netflix is scheduled to unveil more during their panel at San Diego Comic Con on July 19th.

The Witcher is scheduled for release in late 2019 on Netflix.

Check out Netflix’s announcement on Twitter below: