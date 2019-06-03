Nostalgic News: The Very Hungry Caterpillar was released 50 years ago today

There are a few books that everyone reads as a kid. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Elmer the Elephant and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle. The simple story of a caterpillar who eats more and more each day, before turning into a cocoon, only to emerge as a beautiful butterfly, captured my imagination as a child. And the strikingly bold colourful imagery to accompany such a magically simple story is breathtaking. What’s amazing is that it’s relatable – going from eating one apple to binging junk food in a few days describes every time I try to go on a diet! Then he falls to sleep for ages, like me after eating my weight in cake! Unfortunately, I am not a caterpillar so I don’t turn into a butterfly (I just get fat) but it’s a lovely story and one that I’m sure will be told for generations to come.

Catch the animated story of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Below: