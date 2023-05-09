PREVIEW: The Magic Flute @ Mayflower Theatre

The Welsh National Opera’s rendition of The Magic Flute opens at the Mayflower Theatre this month on the 16th-18th of May.

Billed as an accessible opera for all ages, Mozart’s classic opera has been brought to life in an exciting new way, bringing together modern elements whilst retaining the classic fantasy theme. The WNO promises vibrant sets, a witty production of the timeless story, and fun for all the family!

We look forward to seeing it later this month – tickets are available from the Mayflower website, all over 2 are invited! Also available is a pre-show talk each night from 6pm, where the creative team discuss the process and challenges of adapting the well known iconic opera for the 21st century!

The Magic Flute is at the Mayflower Theatre on the 16th-18th of May, you can purchase tickets here.