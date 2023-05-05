Preview: Blaze of Glory! – Welsh National Opera @ Mayflower Theatre

Brand-new opera, Blaze of Glory! arrives at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on May 20th, just after its glorious world premiere in February, kicking off the Welsh National Opera Spring 2023 Season.

Director Caroline Clegg and librettist Emma Jenkins return to the WNO, after the success of their previous collaboration for “Rhondda Rips it Up!” in 2019. This time, to tell a story set in the 1950s of a group of Welsh miners on a journey to reform their male voice choir after a local mining disaster. Led by the heroic Choir Master and with the support of strong-willed women who stand by them, they embark on a series of adventures, conquering the world of male voice choirs, one Eisteddfod at a time.

The score, by composer David Hackbridge, combines traditional Welsh harmony singing with other cornerstone sounds of the 1950s, including a capella, operetta and big band.

Blaze of Glory is an exciting, quintessentially Welsh submission into the world of new opera, and one not to be missed!

Blaze of Glory! is at the Mayflower Theatre on the 20th May, you can buy tickets here: https://ticketing.mayflower.org.uk/wno-blaze-of-glory-2023/45143#