Preview: The Rocky Horror Show @ Mayflower Theatre

Celebrating 50 years on stage, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is coming to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from March 20th until the 25th as part of its 2023 UK tour. Directed by Christopher Luscombe, this production marks the latest incarnation of one of the world’s most beloved musicals, which holds the record for the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world.

The Rocky Horror Show is a musical comedy-horror show that follows the story of a young couple, Brad and Janet, who find themselves lost in the woods on a rainy night. They stumble upon a macabre castle owned by the flamboyant Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a mad scientist who is about to unveil his latest creation – the muscle-bound hunk ‘Rocky Horror’. Also well known to audiences through its film adaptation The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the musical features the iconic musical numbers Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet, and needless to say, Time Warp.

There is no better time than now to check out this outrageously funny musical, so ‘pelvic thrust’ down to the Mayflower Theatre and catch it while you can!

The Rocky Horror Show is running at the Mayflower Theatre from March 20-25th. You can book your tickets here.