Preview: Dada Masilo’s The Sacrifice @ The Mayflower 07/02/2023

On Tuesday the 7th and Wednesday the 8th of March, Dada Masilo’s ‘The Sacrifice’ will grace the stage of The Mayflower, Southampton. Following her successful reconceptualisation of ‘Giselle’ in 2019, South African dancer Masilo is treating us to a new show inspired by Stavinsky’s ‘The Rite of Spring’ which is set to feature a live score alongside opera and gospel singer Ann Masina.

Masilo’s new production combines the European heritage of Stravinsky’s ballet with movements inspired by ‘Tswana’, the traditional dance of Botswana, with a focus on its uniquely rhythmic and expressive movement. Audiences can expect to be bound by powerful and emotive contemporary motifs to the accompaniment of a stripped-back ensemble music. The show has a 60-minute run time which, though shorter than the 120-minute-or-longer evenings many theatre-goers are accustomed to, will lend itself beautifully to connection with the story on stage; allowing us to focus and drink in everything the dancers, and Masilo herself, have to offer.

‘The Sacrifice’ promises to be an incredible experience, especially for fans of contemporary dance. Tickets can be bought here!